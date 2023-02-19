Units of the Russian PMC are transferred to the Zaporozhye and Ugledar directions – News

February 19, 2023, 14:35 – BLiTZ – News

Reports continue to be received about the transfer of assault groups of the Russian PMC to the Zaporozhye direction in Ukraine.

According to the Military Review, we are talking about a small number of fighters. A video posted on the Telegram channel of “Melitopol Mayor” Ivan Fyodorov shows a convoy of military buses, escorted by SUVs with PMC emblems, passing through the city. However, no official information about this has been received from PMCs or the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russian Telegram channels covering the special operation confirm the appearance of PMC fighters in the Zaporozhye direction, as well as in the Ugledarsky direction.

It is assumed that the experience of PMCs will help break the defense of the fortified points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of artillery and aviation of the Russian Armed Forces. PMCs play an important role in the Russian group conducting a special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.