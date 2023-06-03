University girl students came out in support of wrestlers in Lucknow, Eco Garden Park sent to police custody

Lucknow, The demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has intensified in UP’s capital Lucknow as well. Now the girl students of Lucknow University have come out in support of the wrestlers. A large number of girl students who reached Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow demonstrated vigorously. Along with this, the girl students demanded the arrest of the President of Wrestling Association and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. During this, the girl students also clashed with the police. The police took the protesting girl students into custody and sent them to Eco Garden.

The protesting girl students say that their protest is going on in favor of women players in Delhi. Women wrestlers are not getting justice. MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be arrested as soon as possible. On arresting the protesting students, the student wing members said that they will continue to protest as a student wing. All the units of his faction will protest and demonstrations will be held in the entire state. For this a plan is being prepared for the performance. Today only tableau has been presented. This protest is not going to stop with his arrest.

Naga sadhus came out in support of BJP MP

On the other hand, the Naga Sadhu of Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya has opened a front in support of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. On Saturday, the Naga sadhus of Hanumangarhi Akhara gathered at the residence of former Akhara Parishad President Mahant Gyan Das have called Rakesh Tikait anti-national. Mahant Balram Das Sagarian Patti’s Naga claimed that if the wrestler who pretended to win the medal today, under the leadership of Rakesh Tikait, would bring the gold medal, he would be given Rs 1 crore.