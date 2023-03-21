University of Helsinki honors Greta Thunberg with an honorary doctorate

Greta Thunberg, an environmental activist from Sweden, has become one of 30 outstanding personalities from around the world who have been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Helsinki. The faculty of theology noticed the girl’s outstanding knowledge, the university said in a statement dated March 20.

“The Faculty of Theology opens eight honorary doctorates – [одной из них удостоена] activist Greta Thunberg,” the university said in a statement.

The award ceremony will take place on June 9th. In addition to activists and politicians, professors, lawyers, journalists, translators, microbiologists and others were awarded honorary titles.

“30 new honorary doctorates will be inaugurated in the Development Anniversary Year, which opens on March 20, 2023. At the same time, new honorary doctorates from the university will be announced. Spring will mark the 100th anniversary of the Faculty of Philosophy and the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Theology and Law. Traditionally, honorary doctorates are awarded as the highest recognition by the university,” explained the university, which has chosen outstanding personalities from around the world for the 100th time.

It is not the first time for Greta Thunberg to be nominated for high-profile titles and awards. As a schoolgirl, in 2019, she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. There were two Nobel Prize nominations in 2019 and 2020.

Now Greta is 20 years old, and now she has a new title to dozens of previous ones, including “Woman of the Year” in Sweden (2019), “100 Most Influential Women” according to TIME and Forbes, an honorary doctorate from the University of Mons and many representatives of the fauna, named after her.