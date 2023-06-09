'...Unke yahan mehfilin lagti hai...', director Anil Sharma said a big thing about Salman Khan amidst Gadar release

Film director Anil Sharma whose film mutiny Re-releasing today. Gadar 2 will release in August after 22 years. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer movie will once again do wonders at the box office, it is expected. Meanwhile, director Anil Sharma shared his experience of working with Salman Khan. Anil had worked with the actor in the film Veer.

Anil Sharma said this about Salman Khan

Director Anil Sharma described the experience of working with Salman Khan as wonderful. Talking to ETimes, he said, “I enjoyed working with Khan. The man is totally engrossed in his work. He doesn’t think of anything except films. If something comes to his mind about a scene or a song, he will call me at 1 am.

‘There are parties at their place, all this…’

Anil Sharma told, people say that he drinks, there are gatherings at his place, all these are useless things. What’s wrong if a man has a drink or two in the evening to cool himself down? Also it is wrong to believe that he is egoistic. It’s just that he lives in his own world. Please tell that Salman Khan was last seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Although the film performed well at the box office.

Gadar: Do you remember Sunny Deol’s hand pump uprooting scene? Know in which city and where the shoot took place

gadar 2 shooting

Significantly, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film Gadar is being re-released today. Whereas, Gadar 2 will be released on 11 August. Gadar 2 has been shot in cities like Palampur, Ahmednagar, Lucknow. La Martiniere College of Lucknow was given the face of Pakistan for filming the scene of Pakistan. The climax scene of the film was shot in this college. Some scenes have also been shot in Indore and Mandu in Madhya Pradesh.