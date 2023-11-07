Untold fact about Interpol wanted Shahid Uddin Khan PART-2

For several years, Interpol-wanted terror funder, notorious fraudster, money-launderer and drug trafficker Shahid Uddin Khan has been living in the United Kingdom along with his wife and three daughters, wherefrom he has been continuing numerous types of criminal activities, while according to media reports, Shahid maintains business connections with Dawood Ibrahim’s infamous D-Company.

Since 2009, sacked military officer Shahid Uddin Khan (Army No: BA002428, Course: 8-BMA, Commission Date: 10-06-1983), his wife and daughters entered Britain with millions of dirty cash.

In 2009, Shahid Uddin Khan invested millions of pounds in the United Kingdom in exchange for obtaining immigrant status under Visa Tier 1, vide VAF No. 511702. Prior to fleeing Bangladesh, Shahid Uddin Khan, his wife Farjana Anjum and daughters have committed series of financial crimes, while they also were involved in money-laundering, drug trafficking, dealing in counterfeit India currency bills whereas according to court documents, Shahid Uddin Khan was funding terrorist groups in Bangladesh, including ISIS Bangladesh.

During their stay in Bangladesh, Shahid Uddin Khan was regularly funding various Qawmi madrassas [Koranic madrassa] which were already under surveillance for suspicious and militancy activities.

It may be mentioned here that, teachers and students of Qawmi madrassa do not believe in democracy and empowerment of women, while they demand establishment of Caliphate in every country in the country. Back in 2013, Hefazat-a-Islami (HeI) an organization of Qawmi madrassa teachers and students laid a seize in Dhaka’s Motijheel area with the goal of staging Islamic revolt xeroxing Iran’s infamous revolution that has pushed the country towards a terror-funding radical Islamic country.

It is a global practice that any of the counterterrorism organizations mostly raid targeted places following tip-off from their sources. Similarly, the Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Bangladesh Police on the basis of tip-off raided the residence of Md Shahid Uddin Khan in Dhaka, which was put under lock-and-key ever since he fled Bangladesh. During the raid, the CTTC unit recovered illegal weapons, ammunitions, detonators, counterfeit currency, documents proving his funding of militancy groups and propaganda materials of Islamic State. Following this seizure, cases were lodged with the Cantonment Police Station and the matter is under investigation.

During investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) it was revealed Md Shahid Uddin Khan, his wife Farjana Anjum and his daughters namely Shehtaz Munasi Khan and Parisa Pinaz Khan had laundered billions of taka from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates and Britain. On the basis of specific evidences of money laundering, cases have been lodged against Md Shahid Uddin Khan and members of his family.

According to Indian daily newspaper The Business Standard, Indian intelligence agencies suspected that this individual, who is a sacked Colonel of Bangladesh Army allegedly was involved in gun running with links with Dawood Ibrahim’s underworld activities.

On May 26, 2019 The Sunday Times published a report titled ‘British Tory party donor charged for funding terrorism’ on this individual. This news also appeared in The National News.

India’s oldest newspaper The Organizer also published a report titled ‘London: Mecca of Islamism’ giving detailed information on this man .

It may be mentioned here that, since 2009, British authorities have allowed this dangerous individual in residing in London by investing over US$ 15 million towards the so-called Golden Visa program, which has already allowed hundreds of criminals from around the world in taking refuge in England.

According to the Transparency International, London is considered as the ‘Capital of dirty money’ as it has been allowing various individuals in bringing-in millions of dollars through illegal channels.

Although Britain boasts of combating financial crime and even competing imposing sanctions on various individuals from different countries by accusing them of amassing wealth through illegal means, Britain’s role of letting nefarious individuals such as Shahid Uddin Khan in investing millions of dollars of dirty cash in England, where the National Crime Agency (NCA) and other law enforcement agencies are surprisingly lethargic in initiating legal actions against these culprits and deporting them to their homeland.

Shahid Uddin Khan is also facing allegations of forging educational certificate of the University of Portsmouth. Under British law, forgery and counterfeiting is considered serious crime, for which, he may face up to 10-years imprisonment.

On May 5, 2022, Shahid Uddin Khan in a post his Facebook ID published photograph of an image of a certificate of ‘Doctor of Philosophy’ (Certificate number 00058408), which he claimed to have been issued by the University of Portsmouth, UK. When a correspondent of BLiTZ contacted the university, they expressed utter surprise as they even have never heard the name of Shahid Uddin Khan.

In July 2022, senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Britain suggested internationally acclaimed multi-award-winning anti-militancy journalist and editor of Blitz, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury to contact UK Police with detailed information related to Interpol wanted terror-funder Shahid Uddin Khan.

Media reports said, four months before the Easter Sunday jihadist attacks in Sri Lanka, ISIS funder Shahid Uddin Khan had sent an amount equivalent to ninety-two thousand dollars. This amount went from Dubai to Colombo. In other words, Khans funded the Sri Lanka jihadists – on behalf of ISIS.

To be continued