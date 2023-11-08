Untold fact about Interpol wanted Shahid Uddin Khan PART-3

Interpol-wanted terror-funder Shahid Uddin Khan, a sacked officer of Bangladesh Army (Army No: BA002428, Course: 8-BMA, Commission Date: 10-06-1983), his wife and daughters entered Britain with millions of dirty cash.

Since 2009, British authorities have allowed this dangerous individual in residing in London by investing over US$15 million towards the so-called Golden Visa program, which has already allowed hundreds of criminals from around the world in taking refuge in England.

According to the Transparency International, London is considered as the ‘Capital of dirty money’ as it has been allowing various individuals in bringing-in millions of dollars through illegal channels. Although Britain boasts of combating financial crime and even competing imposing sanctions on various individuals from different countries by accusing them of amassing wealth through illegal means, Britain’s role of letting nefarious individuals such as Shahid Uddin Khan in investing millions of dollars of dirty cash in England, where the National Crime Agency (NCA) and other law enforcement agencies are surprisingly lethargic in initiating legal actions against these culprits and deporting them to their homeland.

Shahid Uddin Khan invested millions of pounds in the United Kingdom in exchange for obtaining immigrant status under Visa Tier 1, vide VAF No. 511702. Prior to fleeing Bangladesh, Shahid Uddin Khan, his wife Farjana Anjum and daughters have committed series of financial crimes, while they also were involved in money-laundering, drug trafficking, dealing in counterfeit India currency bills whereas according to court documents, Shahid Uddin Khan was funding terrorist groups in Bangladesh, including ISIS Bangladesh.

Illegal wealth of Shahid Uddin Khan and family

According to information, Shahid Uddin Khan, his wife and three daughters own properties worth hundreds of millions of takas in the United Kingdom and Bangladesh. Here is only description of only a portion of properties owned by the terror-funder family:

A posh apartment at flat # 2, house # 184, road # 2, Baridhara DOHS, Dhaka, Bangladesh,

A 5,000 square-feet apartment at flat # C2 and C3, house # 2, road # 4, Banani DOHS, Dhaka, Bangladesh,

A 9,000 square-feet apartment at Polaris, ABC-3, Second floor, House # 1, Adamjee Cantonment, developed by Shanta Properties, Dhaka, Bangladesh (this huge apartment is purchased in the name of Shahid Uddin Khan’s wife Farzana Anjum Khan),

An apartment at flat # C5, house # 20, road # 4, Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka, Bangladesh (this apartment is purchased in the name of Shahid Uddin Khan’s wife Farzana Anjum Khan),

An apartment at flat # B5, house # 10, road # 10, Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka, Bangladesh,

A luxury villa at 239 West Barnes Lane, New Malden KT3 6JD, United Kingdom (this property is purchased in the name of Shahid Uddin Khan with £1,250000). The land has the benefit of the rights granted by but is subject to the rights reserved by a Conveyance dated 24 October 1927 made between Charles Cunningham and Vera Kahn,

An expensive property at 57 Coombe Lane, West Wimbledon, London SW20 0BD. This property is purchased in the name of Farzana Anjum Khan, Shehtaz Munasi Khan and Parisa Pinaz Khan with £750,000).

In addition to these properties in Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, Shahid Uddin Khan and his family members have made huge investment in a number of business enterprises such as:

Uttara Apparels Limited, Company number 08132788, SIC codes 46420 (Private company limited by shares), located at 57 Coombe Lane, London SW20 0BD, the United Kingdom, where Shahid Uddin Khan holds 65 percent and his wife Farjana Anjum Khan holds 35 shares,

A company named Zumana Investment & Holdings Limited [also named a Zumana Investment & Properties Limited], Incorporation certificate number 0741417, dated October 25, 2010. The registered office of this company is located at Unit 29 Eleanor Street, London, E3 4UR, United Kingdom,

A company named Astha Now Limited, company number 11995656 situated at 239 West Barnes Lane, New Malden, England, KT3 6JD is owned by Farjana Anjum Khan, Shahid Uddin Khan, Parisa Pinaz Khan, Shehtaz Munasi Khan and Zumana Fiza Khan.

They also had established a readymade garments factory in Bangladesh namely Shujon Apparels Limited, which was involved in smuggling of narcotics from Bangladesh to the United Kingdom under the disguise of apparel consignments. It is anticipated that the key reason behind establishment of Uttara Apparels Limited in Britain is also to continue drug trafficking within the European countries. It may be mentioned here that, Shahid Uddin Khan is linked to terror don Dawood Ibrahim.

We also have received specific information on massive financial transactions of dirty cash by Shahid Uddin Khan, his wife and three daughters in a number of banks in Bangladesh.

To be continued