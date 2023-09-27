In the wake of two groundbreaking investigative reports published in Blitz surrounding the enigmatic ghostwriter known as ‘Chandan Nandy’, the veil of secrecy has been lifted. The revelation emerged during a WhatsApp text communication between Dhaka-based journalist Mehadi Hassan Palash, affiliated with the vernacular daily Inqilab and the ‘Parbatta News’ newspaper, and Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

Mehadi Hassan Palash shared a recent story attributed to ‘Chandan Nandy’ in Northeast News. When Choudhury expressed reluctance to engage with what he deemed anti-Bangladesh propaganda, Palash mentioned that he trusted Qadaruddin Shishir. In response, Choudhury questioned the existence of anyone named Chandan Nandy writing for Northeast News. Palash countered, stating that Shishir had personally confirmed the presence of Chandan Nandy as a contributor to Northeast News.

This revelation marked a turning point in the unfolding mystery. Qadaruddin Shishir, according to Mehadi Hassan Palash, asserted that Chandan Nandy was not a ghostwriter, dispelling the notion that someone else was responsible for the anti-Bangladesh content in Northeast News. This statement raises suspicions that Shishir or individuals associated with the BNP-Jamaat propaganda cell may be regularly supplying anti-Bangladesh propaganda to Northeast News.

As per Shishir’s LinkedIn profile, he identifies himself as a “Fact Check Editor at AFP, OSINT trainer, Disinformation Researcher, IVLP (Edward R. Murrow) Alumnus, ANFREL Fellow, DKC-2020 Champion.” This revelation has prompted Bangladeshi intelligence agencies to consider further investigation into the matter.

This elusive ghostwriter has consistently churned out fictitious propaganda pieces on the Indian website Northeast News. His targets have frequently included individuals in Bangladesh, apparently with the malevolent intention of damaging their reputations or disseminating baseless rumors to mislead the Bangladeshi populace.

Northeast News, as advertised on its website, is a digital-only news platform providing 24/7 coverage of news from Northeast India, with a focus on states like Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. However, since September of the current year, the website has prominently featured propaganda articles attributed to ‘Chandan Nandy’, both under his byline and “Northeast Desk.” The website’s “Contact Us” page lacks physical address or phone number details, and it offers no information regarding the individuals involved, including the editor’s name.

‘Chandan Nandy’ emerged on the scene on Northeast News on September 3, 2023, and has since authored a total of nine articles targeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the ruling Awami League, members of the Bangabandhu family, and prominent government figures. Intriguingly, while claiming to be “a senior journalist based in New Delhi,” this assertion appears to be dubious upon closer examination. Extensive web searches have failed to unearth any trace of a Chandan Nandy in the media world, aside from his presence on Northeast News since September 3. This strongly suggests that the real identity behind this pseudonym likely hails from Bangladesh, further indicating a ghostwriter with a clear agenda of tarnishing Bangladesh and its ruling party’s reputation. Moreover, the ghostwriter’s propensity for spreading rumors targeting various government figures lends credence to the theory that he is a Bangladeshi citizen.

Further research into the genuine Chandan Nandy reveals a penchant for crafting sensational but unsubstantiated stories aimed at tarnishing India’s image. Such sensationalism is a well-known tactic in journalism. One Indian journalist commented, “It’s an easy way to become popular in one’s peer group, but it also shows the depths to which the Lutyens media will stoop for personal gain. Such a callous disregard for a fellow Indian’s life has probably not occurred in the history of the Indian media”.

When consulted on this matter, Nava Thakuria, a senior journalist from Guwahati, Assam, expressed no knowledge of any journalist or columnist named Chandan Nandy, reinforcing the notion that ‘Chandan Nandy’ is indeed a ghostwriter.

Previously, the same Chandan Nandy attempted to have articles published in several English newspapers in Bangladesh, all of which were rejected.

There is a strong suspicion that a junior-level or retired intelligence officer may have manipulated the fake Chandan Nandy, feeding him false information to create an illusion of high-level access. Interestingly, a blogger has made concerted efforts to depict Chandan Nandy as an individual with extensive sources of information in Bangladesh.

Despite the ongoing exposure of ‘Chandan Nandy’ as a ghostwriter propagating anti-Bangladesh propaganda on Northeast News, such elements continue to tarnish the reputation of journalists. Some resort to sensationalism, make outrageous claims, and then vanish. By the time their true identities are uncovered, weeks have passed, and society has moved on to the next big story.