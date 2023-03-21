UOC priest detained in Kyiv on suspicion of cooperation with Russia

March 21 - BLiTZ. A UOC priest was detained in the Ukrainian capital, the clergyman is suspected of working for the Russian Federation. This became known from the message of the State Border Service Independent.

The border guards detained the suspect at the entrance to Kyiv. He was handed over to the National Police operatives.

The investigation believes that the priest collaborated with Russian forces when they controlled one of the settlements. The Office did not begin to name the rector of the temple.

