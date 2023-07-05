UP: 26 senior officers will test the reality of basic facilities in cities, government will take action on the basis of the report

Lucknow: In UP, senior officers of the government will descend on the ground to test the reality of basic civic amenities in the urban areas. These officers will go to various districts and conduct on-the-spot inspections, gather correct information and submit their reports to the government. Based on this, the government will take further action.

For this, 26 officers have been made nodal officers for the special secretaries and directorate of the government, including the principal secretary, secretary and local body director of the UP Urban Development Department. Districts have been allotted to all senior officers. These officers will visit the allotted districts from 6 to 8 July.

During this, the officers will prepare their report after on-site inspection of the schemes run by the Central and State Government, which will be handed over to the government. Principal Secretary Urban Development Amrit Abhijat has issued an order in this regard.

Muzaffarnagar: Holiday in educational institutions from July 8 to 16 for Kanwar Yatra, CCTV cameras installed along the way

These officers got the responsibility here

Among them prominently Amrit Abhijat to Ayodhya and Ghaziabad, Dr. Nitin Bansal to Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Unnao, Savita Shukla to Sultanpur, Azamgarh and Mau, Rashmi Singh to Lucknow, Rae Bareli and Hardoi, PK Srivastava to Bahraich and Gonda and Akhil Singh Has been allotted Ambedkar Nagar and Basti district.

Central-Pradesh government schemes operated in 762 municipal bodies

At present there are a total of 762 municipal bodies in UP. Of these, there are 17 Municipal Corporations, 200 Municipal Councils and 545 Nagar Panchayats. In all these bodies, the central and state governments are running several schemes to provide clean drinking water, sanitation, drainage, roads, sewers, electricity and other facilities to the general public.

Officers will inspect all bodies

Along with this, activities regarding ODF (double plus) and star rating are also going on under the cleanliness survey 2023 in urban areas. In such a situation, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided that by conducting on-site inspection of these schemes, information about the ground reality should be collected. For this purpose, the government has nominated 26 government and directorate level officers as nodal officers. These officers will make on-site inspection of schemes run in all 762 municipal bodies and provide reports.

Will test the reality of these plans

These senior officials of the government are responsible for the facilities operated under the Smart City Scheme, provision of drinking water, toilets and electricity in houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), drainage system at waterlogged places, pure drinking water supply, development of funeral sites, monsoon. We will review the arrangement related to the fair and the sprinkling and cleaning of medicines etc. to prevent communicable diseases.

Along with this, the status of use of banned plastic, verification of beneficiaries of PM Swanidhi Yojana, Amrit Yojana (sewerage, park development, drinking water, green area), Swachh Bharat Mission, door to door garbage collection and disposal, dustbin at ward level, garbage Inspected arrangements for segregation of waste, processing of dry waste, cleaning of water bodies, drains, ward level waste collection, processing by people who generate large amounts of waste, scientific dumping of waste etc. Will go.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nG1JoO0jMTs) 26 nodal officers for urban development schemes