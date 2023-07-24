UP Accident News: High speed DCM collided with the divider while trampling passers-by in Sitapur, 3 killed, many injured

UP Accident News: A horrific road accident happened late night in Sitapur. Due to the bursting of the DCM’s tire coming at a high speed, it became uncontrollable and entered inside the bus stand, trampling the passers-by and street vendors standing on the roadside. In this accident, 3 people died, while about one and a half dozen people were seriously injured. 3 injured have been referred to Lucknow Trauma Center. Police have taken the bodies of the dead and sent them for postmortem.

DCM uncontrolled due to tire burst

The tire of the DCM coming from Lucknow late night burst about 500 meters ago at the bus stand intersection of the city Kotwali area. Due to this DCM became uncontrolled. DCM trampled Abhishek of Batsganj, Akash of Thikarpurwa, who was selling ice cream on the roadside in front of the bus stand and hit the e-rickshaw. The collision was so strong that the e-rickshaw riders fell into the drain.

In this, Lucknow resident Afzal, his wife Arsi, son Babar and Ramkot’s Dahlia resident Raju were seriously injured. Afzal was going to his in-laws’ house in Kot locality with his family. There was chaos at the bus stand after the incident. With the help of the local people, all the injured were taken to the district hospital, where Abhishek, Akash and Afzal were declared brought dead.

Other injured have been referred to Lucknow Trauma Center. The police have sent the dead bodies for postmortem. After the accident, the DCM driver fled leaving the vehicle. The police have registered a case and taken the vehicle into custody. Also looking for a driver.

Looking for a driver – City Kotwal

City Kotwal Alok Mani Tripathi told that 3 people have died in the accident. Akash, Afzal and Abhishek Nishad have died. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem. At the same time, many people have been badly injured due to falling in the drain. Everyone’s treatment is going on. After the accident, the DCM driver fled leaving the vehicle on the spot. The vehicle has been seized.

Scooty dragged by truck after collision in Lucknow

On the other hand, near Satkhanda Chowki in Lucknow, a truck coming from Rumi Gate hit a scooty on Sunday night. In the accident, the two-wheeler driver was thrown away while the scooty got stuck under the truck. In an attempt to escape, the truck driver dragged the scooty for 200 metres. During this, four more vehicles were damaged. At the same time, four people have suffered minor injuries.

Inspector Thakurganj Vikas Rai said that at 10.30 pm, a truck coming from Teela Wali Masjid hit the scooty crossing the road as soon as it crossed the Rumi Gate. Rajendra Prasad, a resident of Kanshiram Colony of Para, was injured in this. However, the scooty got stuck under the truck. People ran the driver along with informing the police. He further told that along with taking the injured to the hospital, the driver has been taken into custody.

Horrific accident on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh, 4 killed

A car going from Agra to Noida met with an accident due to unknown reasons at Mile Stone 56 of Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh. In which four people including a woman died tragically. In fact, on Monday morning, a woman, a man and an innocent child were screaming badly in the car on the expressway, all three were badly trapped in the car in an injured state.

At the same time, Pushpendra Chaudhary (27 years) son of Sugreev Singh, resident of Avakheda village of Naujheel, Pushpendra Chaudhary (28 years) son of Bhav Singh, resident of Avakheda and Praveen alias Pawan (26 years), son of Mukesh Chaudhary and Dharamveer son of Virendra Singh resident of Baghai (Katelia) were going to work at Jewar airport. Hearing the screams of the car riders, the four youths stopped and started pulling out the injured trapped in the car.

Dharamveer took out an innocent girl from the car. Pushpendra Singh, Pushpendra Chowdhary and Pawan Chowdhary were taking out the woman trapped in the car. Meanwhile, the Volvo bus coming from behind trampled the youth along with the car. In the accident, all three youths along with a woman who was already in the car have died tragically. The woman in the car and the driver have not been identified yet. Tappal police station in-charge Pankaj Mishra said that traffic is being started after removing the vehicles damaged in the accident. The dead bodies are being sent for postmortem.

