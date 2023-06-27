UP: Agreement signed between CSJMU and IIT Kanpur, drone lab will be established soon

Kanpur: Drone lab will now be set up in Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU). Where students will be made drone experts. This lab will be set up under the supervision of IIT Kanpur. Along with this, scientists from IIT will explain the nuances of drones to the girl students as well as give them training. An agreement has also been signed between the University and the IIT regarding this. Vice Chancellor Prof. in a program organized at the Center of Academics of the University. Vinay Kumar Pathak and Prof. of Earth Science Department of IIT. Rajeev Sinha signed the agreement.

To make students self-reliant

Pro. Vinay Kumar Pathak said that the university is making students self-reliant and skilled by giving them vocational training along with general and professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses. In this order campus For the first time, preparations have been made to impart training of drones in the agriculture course conducted in In view of the increased trend among the students regarding drones, preparations are being made to provide training facilities to all the students.

Research is being done on the drone sector on a large scale in IITs. Pro. Rajeev Sinha said that under this agreement students-teachers will be informed about the professional use of drone technology. Students can also visit IIT and visit the lab. On this occasion Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Sudhir Kumar Awasthi, Registrar Dr. Anil Kumar Yadav, Prof. Neeraj Kumar Singh, Dr. Vishal Sharma etc. were present.

42 percent of the university’s campus is green

42 percent of the CSJMU campus is green. The concrete net is spread in only 25 percent of the area. At present, there is 26 percent area in the campus, where there is enough possibility of greenery. This information was given by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. By Vinay Kumar Pathak. He told that the team of IIT campus This report has been prepared after conducting a drone survey. The Vice-Chancellor of the University has got the drone survey of the campus done by IIT Kanpur. Vice Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak said that the university is the first institute, which has conducted drone survey. This is the need of the future and will be helpful in the construction or expansion of the institution in the coming times.

