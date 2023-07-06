UP: ATS arrested PFI active member Munir Alam from Muzaffarnagar, expect big revelations in interrogation

Lucknow: UP ATS has succeeded in arresting an active member of banned organization PFI. The arrested member has been identified as Munir Alam, a resident of Muzaffarnagar. It has been entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the organization in western UP. ATS was looking for Munir for a long time.

UP ATS had arrested Maulana Shadab Aziz Qashmi, Maulana Sajid, Maulana Islam Qasmi and Mufti Shahzad sometime back. Munir Alam’s name came to the fore during his interrogation. Since then, ATS was looking for Munir. In this episode, he was caught from Muzaffarnagar railway station.

According to the ATS, even after PFI was declared a banned organization, Munir Alam was working for the hidden agenda of PFI. He is also a member of the Adhoc Committee of PFI. In the interrogation of ATS, Munir Alam told that Maulana Shadab used to visit his village Dadhedu Kala often. It was through Maulana Shadab that he joined PFI in 2015 and was actively involved in their work.

According to Munir Alam, he has gone to Shaheen Bagh Delhi, the headquarters of PFI many times. Looking at his work and dedication, he was made a member of the Adhoc Committee of PFI Uttar Pradesh in the year 2017.

Munir, along with Maulana Shadab Aziz Kashm, has worked to present the PFI organization in western UP. Money is also given to Munir from PFI, which he has been spending in promoting and strengthening the organization.

During the raid operation in Muzaffarnagar, ATS Lucknow arrested Munir Alam. After the arrest, the ATS produced Munir Alam in the Lucknow court, from where he was taken on 10-day custody remand.

ATS Deputy SP Sushil Kumar said that Munir Alam, a resident of Charthawal in Muzaffarnagar, is an active member of the PFI organization since 2015. Despite the organization being banned, he secretly promotes and propagates it.

Meanwhile, it is believed that many big secrets can be revealed in the in-depth questioning of Munir. At the same time, after the arrest of a PFI member from Muzaffarnagar, there is a lot of discussion in the city.

