UP ATS arrested two terrorists, one from Gonda and the other from Jammu and Kashmir, Hizbul Mujahideen connection

Lucknow : On the input of NIA, ATS arrested two terrorists on Sunday in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. ATS has arrested one from Gonda, while the other has been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir. ATS Chief Naveen Arora told that both were involved in anti-national activities through social media. Both the terrorists have connection with terrorists like Hizbul Mujahideen and Al Qaeda and ISI.

Used to share documents through online activity

The ATS chief said that Saddam Sheikh, a resident of Kotwali’s Kau Dehat in Gonda, had a company called NDC in Bengaluru. Apart from this, Dobuspet used to work as a driver in the company. Investigation has revealed that Saddam used to share documents related to terrorist activities with organizations like ISI through online activity. He has also posted many objectionable and anti-national content on social media.

Saddam wanted to create an army against the country

Saddam told ATS that terrorists like Osama bin Laden, Zakir Musa, Riyaz Naiku, Naved Jatt, Sameer Tiger are his idols. Photo-videos of these terrorists have also been found in his phone. He wants to become a Mujahid. The video was sent from social media platforms to Facebook, Instagram, IMO, motivating people to engage in terrorist activities.

Saddam was also angry with the decision of Babri Masjid

Saddam was also angry with the decision of Babri Masjid. Wanted to take revenge for this. He has created many IDs on Facebook, which have been blocked by Facebook for posting terrorist content. Saddam used to post radical content so that someone could contact him and give him weapons training. Saddam told that he wanted to form an army with the Muslims who had been tortured. Saddam’s DP has a photo related to terrorist organizations like ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Used to be in contact with Pakistani and Kashmiri militants.

Rizwan Khan was involved in terrorist activities

Rizwan Khan, who lives in Middle School Land Mark, Jammu and Kashmir, is a terrorist associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and Gajwatul Hind. In the interrogation of ATS, it has come to light that Rizwan Khan used to spread terrorist activities on the platform of social media while sitting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Banned terrorist organizations used to link other people with them by posting photos of terrorists. ATS has also recovered cartridges like AK-47 and photographs of training with terrorists from him. During interrogation, he told that Zakir wanted to form organizations like Musa and Tanjim organization.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uri5PvAkRQ)