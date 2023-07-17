UP ATS does not believe in the love story of Seema Haider and Sachin, increased security, Ghulam Haider said this…

Seema Haider News: Seema Haider, who reached India from Pakistan via Nepal, is in a lot of discussions. Along with India, people are also reacting about the border in Pakistan. Some people are in favor of Sachin and Seema’s love story, while some are not convinced and have expressed doubt on it.

Meanwhile, on the basis of intelligence input, the security of the border has been increased. Police will be deployed in two shifts at Seema and Sachin’s residence. It is being told that the border has been asked to be alert. Especially during the crowd of media persons, it has been advised to take precaution while talking.

On the other hand, Go Raksha Dal has opposed Seema Haider coming to India and demanded to send her back in the next 72 hours. The organization has expressed the possibility of espionage through the border. Seema Haider’s brother is in the Pakistan Army. Describing Seema Haider as a threat to the country’s security, the organization has appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the UP government to take steps.

Seema Haider, who came in contact with Noida’s Sachin while playing PUBG, has left her husband and started living in India. Sachin and Seema got married. Meanwhile, UP ATS has intensified its investigation regarding the way Seema reached here from Pakistan along with her children. Seema is suspected to be an ISI agent.

The ATS is coordinating with the central intelligence agencies to investigate Seema Haider’s movement from Pakistan to UP and her contacts. Actually, the officers of Noida and Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate are investigating the Seema Haider case. During this, technical help has been sought from UP ATS to find out many important information.

According to sources, the ATS along with the central intelligence agencies is probing the entire network of Seema Haider coming from Pakistan to Dubai and then to India via Nepal. It is also being ascertained which mobile numbers he had used during this period.

Along with this, since when was she in contact with Sachin, a resident of Greater Noida, and from which mobile numbers were conversations being held between the two. In fact, the investigating agencies are not accepting the theory of Seema Haider coming to Nepal via Dubai and easily entering India without any help.

The local police were facing difficulties in furthering the investigation due to the non-traceability of Seema’s old mobile numbers, due to which help has been sought from the ATS. It is being said that after the intervention of ATS, the central intelligence agencies are trying to find out the complete profile of Seema Haider through their contacts. Information about his relatives in Pakistan is also being ascertained.

Amidst this, there is a lot of discussion in the social media about the love story of Seema and Sachin. People are asking about how the border of Pakistan came in contact with Indian citizen Sachin. Many people are also calling it true love, while many people doubt Seema’s intentions.

Meanwhile, the interview of Seema’s husband Ghulam Haider is in headlines in Pakistan, in which he has targeted those who call Seema a cheater on social media. Ghulam Haider said that some people are defaming Seema to get limelight on social media. This is totally wrong. There is no such limit at all.

Ghulam Haider said that this was Seema’s first marriage which she had done to me. By defaming Seema, some people are talking rubbish about her. Ghulam Haider said after the threatening video about the border went viral that it is his family matter, other people should not interfere in it.

Along with this, Ghulam Haider has appealed to return from the border. Ghulam said that he still loves Seema very much and he wishes that Seema should come back to him with the children.

Ghulam Haider even said that if Seema feels that she is not safe in Pakistan, then she is ready to take her and the children with her to Saudi Arabia. Ghulam Haider said in a video that his children were seen raising slogans of ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ and said that he is very young, he will do whatever he is told.

Ghulam Haider said that he left his first wife for Seema. He went to Saudi only after Seema spoke, so that he could earn more money and give a better life to the family. Ghulam Haider claimed that in the beginning he used to send 40 to 50 thousand rupees per month to Seema. After that he started sending 80 to 90 thousand rupees so that the children could get good education. Ghulam appealed to forget the old things and come back from the border.

