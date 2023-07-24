UP ATS raids six districts, 74 Rohingyas living illegally arrested

Lucknow, 24 July (Hindustan Times). Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested 74 Rohingyas in raids in six districts. Maximum 31 Rohingyas have been arrested from Mathura. All of them were living illegally.

Official sources of ATS said that a special campaign was launched against Rohingyas who were living illegally in the state. Under this, a total of 74 Rohingyas living illegally have been arrested. Among these, two men from Saharanpur, two men from Meerut, one male child abuser and one female abuser, 12 men, one woman, two male child abusers, one female child abuser from Hapur, three men from Ghaziabad, one woman, seven men from Aligarh, 10 women, 29 men and two women from Mathura have been arrested. The ATS team has caught 40 Rohingyas living in huts in Alhepur and Kota villages. This operation was started after midnight for eight hours in a secret manner. Cases have also been registered against all of them in the districts from where they were arrested.

It is noteworthy that inputs were being received from the Security Investigation Agency that Rohingyas are being settled in many districts of Uttar Pradesh after crossing the border illegally. Under this, this operation was carried out in collaboration with field units of ATS and local police.