UP ATS will have deadly weapons like army, will do high risk operation with radar and sniper rifle

Lucknow : The Special Operational Commando unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police, ATS, along with the security of VVIPs and sensitive places, also takes on the dreaded terrorists, which requires state-of-the-art weapons, equipment and accessories from time to time. For which Expression of Interest (EOI) has been sought from companies providing state-of-the-art weapons, equipment and accessories. UP ATS Deputy SP (Line) Laik Singh has asked companies to submit brochures and specifications of their products by June 30. Along with this, suggestions have also been invited from the companies in this regard.

Will be equipped with these state-of-the-art weapons

In the letter issued by the UP ATS in this regard, information has been sought from companies for the purchase of weapons and equipment, including 7.62 bore assault rifle, 9 mm semi auto machine gun, 9 mm pistol, sniper rifle, 12 Bore Pump Action Gun, 7.62 Bore Light Machine Gun, Under Barrel Grenade Launcher.

Apart from these, Handgrenade, 84mm CGRL (Rocket Launcher), Drone Camera, See Through Wall Radar, Night Vision Goggle, Night Monocular, Night Weapon Sight, Laser Distance Meter, Tactical Light of AK-47, Laser Grip of Glock Pistol, Thermal Imaging Includes Sniper Night Sight, Bodyworn Camera, Lout Heller and more.

it won’t be easy to survive

UP ATS is preparing to buy Sea Through Wall Radar, so that it will not be easy for the terrorists to escape from the eyes of the commandos. With the help of this, the people on the other side of the wall will be marked. It is used by armies of many countries. On the other hand, with the help of night vision devices, it will be easy to carry out high risk operations even at night and every action of the suspects will be monitored.

assault vehicles

Not only this, UP ATS will also buy such vehicles, which can keep the commandos sitting inside safe in case of a sudden attack. Apart from bullets, they could be kept safe even during the attack with hand grenades. Such vehicles will also have seven gun ports for retaliatory firing.

