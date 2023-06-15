UP B.Ed Entrance Exam 2023: UP B.Ed Entrance Exam today, 4.73 lakh candidates will appear

Lucknow: Joint B.Ed Entrance Exam 2023 is on Thursday (June 15). About 4.73 lakh candidates will appear in this examination. B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2023 is being organized simultaneously on June 15 in all 75 districts of UP. More than 1100 centers have been made for the examination. The exam will be monitored through live CCTV. The attendance of the candidates will be taken through biometric and face recognition. A center representative and a static magistrate have been appointed in each centre.

Entry to the examination hall will be given 30 minutes before

According to the coordinator for Bundelkhand University, candidates will be able to carry only admit card and pen inside the center in the entrance examination. Candidates should not carry any mobile or electronic device. The exam will be held in two shifts. Candidates will have to remain inside the center during the examination duration of 3 hours. Candidates have to reach the examination center 1 hour before the given time. They will be given entry in the examination hall 30 minutes before.

One black and one blue ball pen will be allowed

Candidates will be able to take only one black ball pen and one blue ball pen with them in the UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination. Candidates will have to keep two copies of the admit card. Apart from this, candidates will also have to carry one passport size photo of themselves. This photo has to be submitted at the examination center.