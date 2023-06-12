UP B.Ed Exam: B.Ed exam will be conducted under live CCTV surveillance, attendance will be through biometric, face recognition

Lucknow: Joint B.Ed Entrance Exam 2023 will be held under live CCTV surveillance. The attendance of the candidates will be taken through biometric and face recognition. The district administration has made complete preparations for the entrance examination at the allotted examination centers. A center representative and a static magistrate will be appointed in each centre.

B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2023 is being organized simultaneously on June 15 in all 75 districts of UP. About 4.73 lakh candidates will appear in this entrance examination. The responsibility of conducting the examination has been given to Bundelkhand University. The Center Superintendent will ensure that biometric or face recognition attendance of all participants is taken during both the shifts of the entrance test.

Live CCTV surveillance facility has been provided in all the centers of the state. The university will start its operation by June 12. There will be a City Incharge in each district, who will be nominated by the DM. Similarly, there will be a center representative at 2 centres. While a static magistrate will be appointed at each examination center. In their support, there will be representative, nodal officer and deputy nodal officer of Bundelkhand University.

The entrance test is divided into three components. In which apart from Bundelkhand University, the administration of all the districts and 16 other nodal universities are included. From depositing all the confidential material related to the examination (including OMR sheets and papers) to the District Treasury, the city incharge nominated by the DM will be responsible for transporting it to the exam center. All confidential materials will be opened at the appointed time in the presence of the Static Magistrate. Apart from ensuring the distribution and collection of question booklets and OMR sheets, the work of inspection at the time of examination will be the responsibility of the Static Magistrate.

Confidential material will remain under tight security

Tight security arrangements have also been made for the confidential materials related to the examination by Bundelkhand University. For this, the help of district administration and police department will be taken. An armed police personnel will also be deployed along with the center representative to carry the confidential materials from the treasury to the examination centre. There will be proper arrangement of police force and escort at all the examination centres. Similarly, while sending confidential materials to Jhansi, two armed police personnel will accompany the representatives of Bundelkhand University.