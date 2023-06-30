UP B.Ed JEE Result 2023: Mason’s daughter became topper, 4 girl students in top 10 list of B.Ed entrance exam

UP B.ED Result 2023 : Bundelkhand University has declared the result of B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination. The result was declared on the evening of Friday 30th June. Shalini Patel of Varanasi topped the state. Shalini got 370 marks out of 400 in arts stream. Shalini has given the credit of her success to her parents, family and teachers.

Shalini has completed BA and MA from BHU

On the other hand, Rahul Kumar of Kanpur stood second and Mateshwari Prasad of Prayagraj stood third. Shalini Patel, a resident of Suswahi, Varanasi, has set an example of hard work. His father Kallu Ram Patel is Rajgir (Mason). Shalini is very happy for being the topper in B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination. Shalini has studied up to 12th from Jawahar Adarsh ​​Inter College of village itself. He passed BA and MA from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) with first rank.

Rahul Kumar of Kanpur stood second

On the other hand, Kanpur resident Rahul Kumar’s son Pramod Kumar has secured the second position from Agriculture category with 90 percent marks. Mateshwari Prasad’s son Indramani Singh of Arts category stood third. He is a resident of Prayagraj. He obtained 88.75 percent. Jyoti Singh’s daughter Satyapal resident of Mathura is in the fourth place from commerce class. Ku Sharda, a resident of Aligarh, in the fifth position from Arts stream, scored 350.67 per cent. Gyanendra Kumar Singh is on the sixth number, he got 350 marks from the Arts stream. He is a resident of Chandauli.

list of top ten candidates

On the other hand, Anamika Yadav of Varanasi, who is from Commerce, has secured 347.33 marks at the seventh position. Prayagraj is a resident of Dheeraj Pal on the eighth number. He is from Arts stream and scored 346.667 marks. Amit Kumar Yadav, a resident of Prayagraj, is on the ninth position, he is also from Arts stream and has scored 344 marks. Sachin Kumar is on the tenth number from the arts class living in Aligarh. And the total marks obtained are 342.667. It is worth mentioning that there are 4 girls and 6 boys in the top ten.

