UP: Bail application of suspended IPS officer Manilal Patidar rejected, surrendered in court after absconding for two years

Lucknow: Suspended IPS officer Manilal Patidar has got a big blow from the court. The anti-corruption court of Lucknow has rejected the bail application of Patidar. Judge Shalini Sagar did not agree after listening to the arguments given for bail and dismissed Aji. He said in his order that Patidar is accused of committing a crime of serious nature while holding the post of a public servant, so he cannot be granted bail.

On September 7, 2020, a video of businessman Indrakant Tripathi in Mahoba district of UP, accusing the then SP Manilal Patidar of demanding a bribe of six lakh rupees, went viral on social media. He was shot in the throat on 8 September and died on 13 September. The relatives had alleged murder in the case.

After this, the state government had formed the SIT of three IPS officers. In the SIT investigation, Tripathi’s death was declared a suicide. But, in Mahoba, the big game was confirmed in the transfer posting of Thanedars. In the investigation of the SIT, five people including the then SP, Police Station President Kabrai were found guilty of abetment to suicide and corruption.

After this, the government ordered a vigilance inquiry. A case was registered against all five. On the other hand, Manilal Patidar was suspended on 9 September 2020 and attached to the Director General of Police Headquarters. But, instead of making him come to the DGP headquarters, he absconded. While four accused were already in jail.

Even after a lot of search, a reward of one lakh was announced for not getting the clue of Manilal Patidar. After this, Manilal Patidar surrendered in the Lucknow court on October 15, 2022.

In this case, the investigation team has also interrogated the IPS officer. Whereas Manilal Patidar is trying to get out of jail. Once again he filed a bail application through a lawyer and argued. However, the court did not agree with this and the application was rejected.

