UP: Big news regarding Aadhaar card, linking with income-caste and residence certificate is mandatory, this is the reason behind the decision

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh The Revenue Council has taken an important decision to prevent fraud in the name of making income, caste and residence certificates. Now it has been made mandatory to link Aadhaar card for this. Due to this not happening so far, cases of misuse of these come to the fore after making income, caste and residence certificates, now they will be able to control them.

Manisha Trighatia, Secretary and Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council, has sent instructions in this regard to all the district magistrates of the state along with the notification. In this, it has been asked to link the Aadhaar card while getting these certificates made.

This is why certificate is necessary including government schemes

In fact, income, caste, residence and status certificates are issued at the district level. From taking advantage of various schemes of the government, it is needed for admission, job and other important works. To make these certificates, even after taking a photocopy of the Aadhaar card, it is not linked. Because of this, people keep getting it made on the basis of their needs. As per rules, this certificate is valid for three years. Therefore, to prevent this, linking of Aadhaar card has been made mandatory.

UP Board will print Hindi-Sanskrit and Urdu books, decided to remove complaints of wrong facts

These rules for those under 18 years of age

Along with this, the Revenue Council has made it mandatory for children below 18 years of age to link Aadhaar card enrollment slip or biometric update identity slip with biometric. Birth certificate, certificate issued by the school principal will be valid. The ration card made by the parents will also be valid. In case of ex-servicemen, ECHS card or Employees State Insurance Corporation card will be valid. Along with this, other related documents will be valid.

Special camp in Lucknow for updating Aadhaar card

Meanwhile, special camps are being organized at eight places in Lucknow to get the name, address and any kind of update done in the Aadhaar card. With the help of the district administration, the Aadhaar card can be updated by visiting these places till May 26. These camps are being organized at BKT Tehsil Office, Malihabad Tehsil, Shia PG College, Picture Gallery, Chhota Imambara to update address and identity in Aadhaar.

Those who have not updated for 10 years must do this work

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar card issuing organization, such people who had made their Aadhaar card ten years ago and have never updated it in these years, such people should get it updated, who during ten years For some reason it has been updated in between, it is not necessary for them to do so.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Md_P2e2gglA)