UP Board Exam 2024: Announcement of dates for online submission of High School, Inter forms, students should do this IMP work

Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP), which has identified itself as UP Board, has released the date for submission of online forms for High School and Intermediate Examination 2024. This information was given on the board’s website (upmsp.edu.in) Has been.

Examination fee will have to be paid by August 5

The principal will collect the examination fee from the students appearing in the board examinations till August 5. By August 10, this fee will have to be deposited in the state treasury. Giving information, UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the principal can upload the details of the students on the board’s website by August 16. Principal can collect examination fee from students with late fee of Rs 100 till 16th August, and upload details of such students till 20th August.

Correction in details of students till August 21

Correction in the details of the students can be done till August 21. The school principals affiliated to the UP Board will scrutinize the online filled form of the registered students as per the prescribed checklist and rectify the incorrect details in the form between September 1 to 10. A copy of the list of students, photo of each student in front of their name as well as the receipt of the fees deposited by them should also be submitted to the treasury by September 30 to the regional offices of the board or their respective district school inspectors. Will be

The color also changed along with the security code on the copies.

Efforts are being made at every level to crack down on cheating in the UP Board exams. In 2023, for the first time in the High School (10th) and Intermediate (12th) examinations, this happened when the color of the copies was also changed along with the security code on the copies. The administration hoped that by doing this, the rigging of copies would be curbed. That’s what happened. There is a possibility of new experiments from PMSP this time also. Preparation is going on in full swing.

