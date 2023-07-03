UP Board Exam: Improvement-compartment exam will now be held on July 25, 26, council changed the dates

Lucknow. Improvement-compartment exam dates have also been changed. UP Board’s High School and Intermediate ‘Improvement-Compartment Examination’ will no longer be held on July 10 to 12. According to the new dates, this exam will now be held on 25 and 26 July. UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla had announced through a notice on June 30 that the ‘Improvement-compartment exam’ would be conducted from July 10 to 12.

The list of marks of practical examination will be submitted by July 28.

The principals of the schools have to make available the subject-wise marks of internal assessment in high school and the list of marks given by the examiner to the students who appeared in the intermediate practical examination in the concerned OMR sheet to the regional office by July 28. Examiners will be appointed for the examination on behalf of the regional offices of the Board in each district.

UP Board Exam 2024: Announcement of dates for online submission of High School, Inter forms, students should do this IMP work

Total 44669 students have registered

A total of 44669 students have registered for the exam for improvement or compartment exam. 18400 have registered for High School Improvement-compartment exam and 26269 have registered for Intermediate compartment exam. Improvement and compartment exam will be held at 96 centers in UP. Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla has sent detailed guidelines to the district school inspectors of all the districts. Which officer has to do what work. What not to do is clearly stated.

Entire police of Uttar Pradesh engaged in search of converts, DGP sent these instructions to all districts (youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUl0JoHn1QY)