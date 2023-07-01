UP Board: Practical examination of compartment-improvement from July 10 to 12, 44669 students will be included

Prayagraj: The practical examination of the students appearing in the High School and Intermediate Improvement and Compartment Examination of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UP Board) – the internal assessment will be held from 10 to 12 July.

After this, the principals of the schools will have to submit the subject-wise marks list of high school internal assessment and OMR sheets of the examiners who took the intermediate practical examination to the regional offices by July 16.

According to the UP Board, the improvement and compartment exams will be held at 96 centers in the state. For practical examinations, examiners will be appointed from the regional offices of the Board. Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla has issued instructions in this regard to the district school inspectors of all the districts. They have been asked to follow it completely.

Amit Shah-CM Yogi Adityanath to be Anupriya Patel’s guest on Sonelal’s birth anniversary, Pallavi faction attacked

He told that the practical examination of intermediate will be conducted in government or non-government aided schools of the district headquarters. 18,400 for High School Improvement-Compartment and 26,269 for Intermediate compartment examination i.e. a total of 44,669 students will appear in these examinations.

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has recently taken an important decision regarding the change in syllabus. Under this, now children from class 9th to 12th will read the biography of Veer Savarkar. Along with this, the biographies of 50 other great men will also be read. The board has included life stories of 50 great men in the syllabus from class 9th to 12th. In which, along with the biography of Savarkar, the life story of Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad, Ramakrishna Paramhans and other great men will be taught from this session in July.

Biographies of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Veer Kunwar Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Vinoba Bhave, Birsa Munda, Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shivaji Srinivasa Ramanujan and Jagadish Chandra Bose will be taught in class 9th syllabus.

Biographies of Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Mangal Pandey, Khudi Ram Bose, Lokmanya Tilak, Thakur Roshan Singh, Sukhdev and Gopal Krishna Gokhale will be taught to the students in class 10th syllabus.

In class 11th students Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Ram Prasad Bismal, Shaheed- Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, A-Azam Bhagat Singh, , Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahabir Jain, Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Arvind Ghosh Biographies of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Nana Saheb, Maharishi Patanjali and Sarojini Naidu will be read.

Apart from this, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Rabindranath Tagore, Guru Nanak Dev, Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Rajguru, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Amar Shaheed Ganesh Shankar Vidyarti, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Maharana Pratap, Adi Shankaracharya, Ramanujacharya, Panini, Aryabhatta, CV Raman and Biography of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam will be taught to the students.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv02y_cLEr8)