UP Board released the timetable, admission in class 9th to 12th till August 5, admission in class 11th till 20th August

Lucknow : The admission process for class 9th to 12th in about 27 thousand schools of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UP Board) will continue till August 5. On the other hand, successful students in the scrutiny-compartment of high school have been given a chance till August 20 to take admission in class 11th. August 10 has been fixed as the last date for depositing the examination fees of class 10th and 12th students in the treasury.

Fee information and educational details of class 10 and 12 students can be uploaded on the board’s website till 12 midnight of August 16. For high school and intermediate after August 10, the last date for submission with a late fee of Rs 100 per student is August 16. The details of the students along with the late fee will be uploaded on the website of the Board by August 20.

Principal will check uploaded details from 21st to 31st August

The Principal will check the details uploaded on the website from 21st to 31st August. After investigation, the details will be updated from September 1 to 10. No new student details will be uploaded during this period. After this, the Principal will submit the photo roll of the registered students to the District School Inspector’s Office by 30th September.

At the same time, the details of the students of classes 9 and 11 and the advance registration fee deposited in the treasury will have to be uploaded by August 25. The Principal will check the details of the students uploaded on the website from August 26 to September 5. Will update the details from September 6 to 20 after investigation. After this, the Principal will submit the photo roll of the registered candidates to the District School Inspector’s Office by 30 September.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-1MWAgDi18)