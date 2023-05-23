UP Board will print Hindi-Sanskrit and Urdu books, decided to remove complaints of wrong facts

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (U.P Board) has taken an important decision to publish Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit books this time. The reason behind this is being told to provide impeccable books of these subjects to the students.

Tender issued for printing books

Under this decision, the UP Board has issued a tender for publication to provide books. Due to this, books of these subjects will be available in the coming days at lower rates than before. Till now the syllabus of these subjects was determined by the UP Board. But, he did not have control over the publication of books.

There were complaints of wrong facts

In such a situation, any publisher could print them. Because of this, not only did books become expensive due to private publication, but complaints of wrong facts in these subjects also came to the fore. In such a situation, the students used to suffer. Now when the books of these subjects will be published under the supervision of the board, there will be no complaints of wrong facts.

Students from 9th to 12th will get cheap books

Along with this, the UP Board has sought applications from publishers to provide cheap books to students from 9th to 12th. UP Board has more than one crore students from class 9 to 12, who study in more than 28000 schools. They will be able to get cheap books three months after the start of the academic session 2023-24.

Applications sought till June 9

Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla has issued a tender to give the right to publish books. Under this, applications have been sought from publishers till June 9. After this, while deciding on the application, there will be a contract with the publishers on 16th June.

Books will be available in the market till June 30

In this way, 70 books authorized by NCERT and 12 non-NCERT books of various subjects will be available for sale in the market till June 30. Earlier in the year 2022 also, the tender for books could be issued in the first week of July. Due to the late arrival of books in the market, most of the children buy expensive books and guides from unauthorized publishers. By the way, NCERT books are available in the market. But, there are many problems in this. These books are not available in sufficient numbers in the market according to the number of children. On the other hand, due to their costlier than UP board books, there is more burden on the pocket of the parents.

