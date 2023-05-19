UP Breaking Live: Big administrative reshuffle in UP, 12 IPS moved here and there, know who got what responsibility

Major administrative reshuffle in UP, 12 IPS moved here and there

There has been a major administrative reshuffle in UP. Neera Rawat has become ADG Administration. Whereas JN Singh has become ADG of Railways. Special DG Prashant Kumar has been given additional charge of SSIT. Sunil Gupta has become ADG Training. And Anupam Kulshrestha has been given additional charge of 1090. Deepesh Juneja has become ADG Prosecution. SK Bhagat has become ADG Building and Welfare. Renuka Mishra has become DG Training.

The speeding car collided with the divider in Hapur

The speeding car collided with the divider in Hapur. Due to which the car got hanged on the railing of the canal. One died in this accident. At the same time, five people including two women and a child were seriously injured. The police admitted all the injured to the hospital. It is being told that all the people in the car were returning after bathing in the Ganges. There is an incident of Athsaini flyover of Garh Kotwali.

BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh reached Lucknow

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has reached Lucknow today. He said that those who are plotting will fall on their face and have also fallen. BJP MP has also spoken about the conference of saints to be held in Ayodhya.

Fierce fire in Lucknow, fear of loss of lakhs

Lucknow, the capital of UP, has once again seen a dreadful form of fire. A fierce fire has broken out in the KK Complex, located in front of the Khazana Market, located in the Ashiana police station area. Here there is a huge fire in the clothes showroom on the second floor. There is a possibility of loss of lakhs of rupees.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni got relief in Prabhat Gupta murder case

Big news is coming out from Lucknow. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni has got relief in the Prabhat Gupta murder case. Relief has come from the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court. Please inform that Prabhat Gupta was killed 23 years ago in Tikonia area of ​​Lakhimpur. Prabhat Gupta was a student leader in Lucknow University. Four people were named in this case. A case was registered against Ajay Mishra, Subhash Mama, Rakesh, Shashibhushan.

The Supreme Court stayed the order of the Allahabad High Court

In the case of scientific survey of the alleged ‘Shivling’ found in the Gyanvapi mosque, the Supreme Court has stayed the order of the Allahabad High Court till the next hearing. The next hearing in this case will be on May 12.

MLA Amitabh Bajpai sent a letter to the Election Commissioner

MLA Amitabh Bajpai has sent a letter to the Election Commissioner after the Kanpur Municipal Corporation elections. There has been talk of getting a judicial inquiry done by the sitting judge. At the same time, there has also been a demand to give CCTV of the counting place.

CM Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on a four-day tour

CM Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on a four-day tour on Friday. He visited Baba Gorakhnath, worshiped and took blessings at the tomb of Mahant Avaidyanath. CM Yogi will participate in the weekly story going on in the temple. Shrimad Bhagwat Katha is being organized in Smriti Bhavan.

SC rejects Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar’s plea to quash case

Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar Ansari has got a setback from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has rejected Omar’s petition seeking quashing of the trial. Umar had demanded the cancellation of the case registered in the case of land grab. The matter is about grabbing the land located at Jiamau in Lucknow. Before the Supreme Court, Umar’s petition has also been rejected by the Allahabad High Court.

Awadhesh Rai murder case: Ajay Rai’s written statement recorded

The written statement of his brother Ajay Rai has been recorded in the Varanasi court in the Awadhesh Rai murder case. Now the statement of Mafia Mukhtar Ansari will be recorded on May 22. After this the court will give its verdict.

All 17 newly elected mayors met CM Yogi Adityanath

All the 17 newly elected mayors of the state met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. BJP candidates have won all the 17 seats for the post of mayor in the state. During this, the Chief Minister discussed with him other topics including cleanliness in the cities.

Car collided with divider in Lucknow, four killed

Four people died in a road accident on Thursday late night near Jindaur village located on Hardoi Highway in capital Lucknow. There three people were injured. The accident happened while overtaking the truck. The car occupants were residents of Anwari Mohalla, Sandila, Hardoi and were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Lucknow. The dead are Samina (30), daughter Aashiya (2), Abdul Rehman (7) and Fatima. After the accident, the door of the car was locked, then the police broke the glass of the rear part of the car and took everyone out. Relatives have taken the injured to a private hospital for treatment.

Justice Sudhir Aggarwal worshiped Ramlala, was included in the bench that delivered the verdict



On May 13, Justice Mr. Sudhir Agarwal reached Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and observed the construction work and worshiped Ramlala. Justice Sudhir Agarwal was also in the three-member bench in which the High Court gave its verdict on the Ramandir land dispute in 2010.

Class 12 student shot dead in Aligarh, died on the spot

Two miscreants shot a class 12 student in Aligarh. The accused attacked the student outside the school and shot him after running. After the student was shot, he fell injured on the spot and the doctors in the hospital declared him dead. After the incident, other students of the school present there ran and caught both the accused youths and handed them over to the police after beating them. The police reached the spot, took the dead body of the student and kept it in the mortuary.

BJP’s Awadh region meeting begins, Dharampal Singh brainstorming on Mission 2024

The meeting of the Awadh region of the BJP has started in the capital Lucknow on Friday. This includes all the MPs and MLAs of Awadh region. In this meeting, State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh is brainstorming with the leaders regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the meeting, the strategy will be discussed on the ground. On completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, the BJP will establish a dialogue among the people in the entire state.

Akanksha Dubey Case – Samar Singh’s bail plea will be heard today

The bail plea of ​​accused Samar Singh in the death case of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey will be heard in the court of Varanasi district judge on Friday. Samar Singh has filed an appeal for bail citing lack of evidence and false implication in the case. According to the information, so far no evidence against him or involvement in the death has been revealed in the investigation. He should be granted bail till the completion of deliberations and investigation. In Varanasi, District Judge Dr. Ajay Krishna Vishwesh will hear the death case of Akanksha Dubey on Friday afternoon. Before this, the police will present the CCTV footage of MaliQ Bar and Hotel Somendra before the judge. The investigation of the case, the statement of the victim-plaintiff and the leaflets cut so far will also be presented by the investigator. All the evidence will also be examined by District Judge Ajay Krishna.

Transfer of IAS officers in UP

The Recruitment Department of Uttar Pradesh released the first transfer list of IAS officers on Friday after the code of conduct was removed after the end of the municipal elections.

Mahendra Prasad Agarwal Principal Secretary Higher Education.

Yogeshwar Ram Mishra became the Commissioner Devipatan Mandal.

Dinesh Chandra was made the District Magistrate of Saharanpur.

Monika Rani became the District Magistrate Bahraich.

Akhilesh Singh was made the Divisional Commissioner, Basti.

Sudhir Bobde became the Principal Secretary to the Governor.

Kalpana Awasthi was made Additional Chief Secretary Technical Education.

Subhash Chandra Sharma was put on waiting list.

Tragic road accident in Patara, Kanpur, 1 dead, 3 injured

A painful road accident took place near Patara Hirni Mod of Ghatampur in Kanpur. An unknown vehicle hit the bike rider. The vehicle fled from the spot after hitting the bike. During this, one died in the accident. There three were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

Fire broke out in Noida’s park

A fire broke out in an empty park in Noida’s Sector-32. Seeing the huge fire in the park, there was a stir in the area. On information, the team of fire brigade reached the spot. The fire brigade team is engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Women worship on Vat Savitri fast in Prayagraj

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: Women offer prayers on the occasion of Vat Savitri fast in Prayagraj. Women said that this fast is observed for the long life of the husband. pic.twitter.com/lYEiQVe2cQ

Police will file gangster case against Shaista Parveen, property will be attached

A gangster case will now be filed against Shaista Parveen, who is wanted in the murder case of Umesh Pal and his two government gunners. Police has started preparations for this. Shaista Parveen’s movable and immovable property will also be attached after the Gangster Act case.

High Court order, there should be no encroachment on the land of public use in the villages

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has given an important order on a public interest litigation in Gonda. The court has ordered that there should be no encroachment on the lands of public use in the villages. For this, the District Magistrate of Gonda has been ordered to remove the encroachment. The High Court has said that the encroachment should be removed by taking action as per the rules. The High Court has given this order in the matter of encroachment on the way recorded in the revenue records.

Fire in Noida Sector 32 dumping ground, brought under control after a lot of effort

A case of fire has come to light in the dumping ground of Sector 32 of Noida late on Thursday evening. Dry leaves lying in the dumping ground caught fire and in no time the sky was filled with black smoke. Police and fire engines reached on the information. ADCP Shakti Awasthi told that the fire has been brought under control. There has been no loss of life due to the fire.

Woman’s dead body found in field in Kanpur, son alleges murder

In a village in Bilhaur, Kanpur, the woman had gone to guard her farm on Thursday afternoon, but did not return home till late evening. When the son reached the field in search of his mother, he found the dead body lying there. There were injury marks on the face. The neck was also tightened with the saree. As soon as the information was received, hundreds of people of the village gathered. As soon as the information was received, the police, forensic team and dog squad of Bilhaur police station reached the spot to investigate. Police say that an FIR has been registered for murder against one named and two unknown people of the village. Along with this, about four people are being taken into custody and being interrogated.

Ward boy made suicide report in Ballia a murder, revealed in police investigation

He was found hanging from a tree in Khejuri village of Ballia. In whose postmortem report the ward boy had made suicide a murder. Police investigation revealed that ward boy Ashok had changed the post-mortem report at the behest of Diwan Yadav. In the post-mortem report of the deceased, he wrote about suicide by messaging friends. In this case, due to the prudence of the Superintendent of Police, Ballia, many innocents have been saved from going to jail.

Decision will come today on government’s appeal against acquittal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Friday is the day of judgment in Prabhat Gupta murder case of Lakhimpur Kheri. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court will pronounce its verdict on Friday on the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh state government against the acquittal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra alias Teni.

Hearing in the Supreme Court today on the petition of the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Masjid case

A hearing will be held in the Supreme Court on Friday against the order of scientific survey of Shivling found in the Gyanvapi Masjid premises of Varanasi. In this case, the Supreme Court has given approval for hearing the petition of the Muslim side. In the petition, the Allahabad High Court’s order for scientific survey of Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex of Varanasi has been challenged. The High Court has ordered a scientific survey of the Shivling allegedly found in the Gyanvapi Masjid premises. The survey also includes carbon dating techniques to determine the age of the Shivling.