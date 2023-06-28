UP Breaking News Live: Cabinet meeting will be chaired by CM Yogi today

Bakrid, Idgah and Masjid will be monitored by drones on June 29 in Uttar Pradesh

The festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on 29 June in Uttar Pradesh. In view of the security, the police is fully prepared in the capital Lucknow. DCP Central Aparna Kaushik told that elaborate arrangements have been made by the Lucknow Police regarding Bakrid. Lucknow has 94 Idgahs and 1210 mosques. For this, 12 companies of PAC along with police officers have been deployed. Idgahs will be monitored through CCTV and drones.

Cabinet meeting will be chaired by CM Yogi today

There will be a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of CM Yogi today. There will be a meeting at Lok Bhavan from 11 am on Wednesday. Many proposals will be discussed in the cabinet meeting. Many important decisions will be taken in the meeting.