-Advertisement-
International

UP Breaking News Live: SP President Akhilesh Yadav will be on Ayodhya tour today

By Blitz India Desk
UP Breaking Live: Big administrative reshuffle in UP, 12 IPS moved here and there, know who got what responsibility
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

SP President Akhilesh Yadav will be on Ayodhya tour today

SP President Akhilesh Yadav will be on Ayodhya tour today i.e. on Tuesday. Akhilesh Yadav will go to Dostpur Raghupur at 12.30. Will pay tribute to late Ganga Singh Yadav. Will pay tribute to Chandan Singh Yadav’s father. After this, Akhilesh Yadav will go to Raunahi at 1.15 pm. Firoz Khan will go to Gabbar’s residence. Please tell that Firoz Khan Gabbar is a former assembly candidate. There will be a formal meeting at Firoz Khan’s residence. After this, he will go to Angoori Bagh Colony at 2.15 pm. Here Jai Shankar will pay tribute to Pandey’s wife. While at 3 o’clock the tomb will pay tribute to SN Singh’s father. Self. Will pay tribute to senior journalist Sheetla Singh.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved