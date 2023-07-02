UP Breaking News Live: Suspicious bag found in Mathura’s Prem Mandir, commotion, bomb squad and police arrived

Suspicious bag found in Mathura’s Prem Mandir, stir

The news of suspicious bag being found in Prem Mandir of Mathura has created a stir. Bomb squad has been called on the spot. Search is being done in the temple. SP City MP Singh and CO Sadar reached the spot. Police had received information on dial 112. After giving the information the mobile was switched off.

Prisoners lodged in district jail will get vocational training

Vocational and employment training will be given to the inmates of the District Jail. So that after completing the sentence, he can live his life with respect in the society. Regarding this, provision of training is being made for setting up many jobs and self-employment in the jail. Aligarh Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa has informed that district-wise annual target has been fixed for the training of prisoners detained in jail. Training is to be given to 60 prisoners in Aligarh, 40 in Etah, 55 in Hathras and 102 in Kasganj.

Woman commits suicide by consuming poison at the doorstep of an exorcist in Kaushambi

A woman committed suicide by consuming poison in Kaushambi. He died on the doorstep of Ojha Raju Pasi. He was called for reconciliation in the kidnapping case. It is alleged that the woman had gone with her daughter, Ojha Raju had raped her by keeping her hostage. A case has been registered against Ojha, accused of rape, in Pipri police station area. The matter is of Nizampur Puraini.

CM Yogi ordered to provide electricity according to the need

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given orders to make electricity available as per the requirement. He has instructed that there should be no unnecessary power cuts anywhere, be it a village or a city. Problems like transformer burning and wire falling should be resolved without delay.

Azam reached Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s house

Azam Khan, a former minister and a strong leader of the Samajwadi Party, met Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at his house. Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam was also present. Azam Khan met Chandrashekhar Azam with Abdullah Azam. During this, discussions were held on the current politics and other issues of the state.

ATS arrested two terrorists belonging to Saar Gajwatul Hind terrorist organization

ATS has arrested two terrorists belonging to Ansar Gajwatul Hind terrorist organization from UP. Rizwan, a resident of Kashmir, was provoking people while living in UP. On the other hand, Saddam of Gonda was preparing to follow his path after being influenced by Osama bin Laden.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rail Dak Sewa Bhavan

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Rail Postal Service G Division, L2-PH building near Shahpur police station in Gorakhpur. This program has been organized by the Department of Posts. State Communications Minister Devu Singh Chauhan, Sadar MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Secretary Indian Postal Department Vineet Pandey are present on the stage along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building and sub-post office, Arogya Mandir and Parcel Hub and Nodal Delivery Center in Gorakhpur with Honorable Union Minister Mr. Devusingh Chauhan.@devusinh

BJP using it to stay in power: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “What is happening in Maharashtra…Earlier Madhya Pradesh was a place of experiment for BJP. Now Maharashtra has become a big place for their experiment as the Lok Sabha elections are near.” You will see how many new experiments will be done by BJP because they do not want to go out of power… Whether the poor, Dalits and backward communities get a place or not, they must get a place in power…”

CM Yogi will reach Gorakhpur on a three-day tour to fulfill his spiritual-administrative responsibilities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is coming on a three-day tour in Gorakhpur on Sunday. His visit will be devoted to administrative as well as spiritual responsibilities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also inaugurate the new building of Rail Postal Service.

There should be a CBI inquiry into the death of father Sonelal Patel: Parul Patel

Sonelal Patel’s elder daughter Parul Patel has given a sensational statement. Parul has said that there should be a CBI inquiry into father’s death. My sister used his name. Reached a big position using father’s name. They should demand a CBI inquiry. We are continuously doing the work of connecting the society.

Anupriya Patel said- BJP Apna Dal (S) alliance was successful because of Amit Shah

Union Minister Anupriya Patel praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief guest at the birth anniversary program of her father Sonelal Patel. Referring to the strategic skills of Amit Shah, he said that because of this he is called Chanakya of politics. Anupriya Patel said that Apna Dal (S) And BJP are contesting elections together since 2014. This is the longest running alliance in UP politics. Anupriya Patel said that Home Minister Amit Shah is the most important reason behind both the parties contesting elections together for so many years. It is because of them that this alliance has been formed.

Home Minister Amit Shah reached Lucknow to attend the birth anniversary program of Sonelal Patel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Lucknow on Sunday to attend the birth anniversary program of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders welcomed him at the airport.

Mohsin Raza said – Mayawati’s decision on UCC is welcome

Former UP minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza reacted to BSP supremo Mayawati’s statement on Uniform Civil Code. He said, ‘Mayawati has said that BSP is not against UCC, we welcome her decision. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development works have been done for minorities in the country. The purpose of implementing UCC is to bring uniformity in the society.

Announcement of office bearers of Samajwadi Mahila Sabha

The SP on Sunday declared the list of district president-metropolitan president and district general secretary-metropolitan general secretaries of ‘Samajwadi Mahila Sabha’.

Aam Aadmi Party will take out a lantern procession from Parivartan Chowk to Hazratganj

The Aam Aadmi Party is going to protest on Sunday regarding the power cut in Lucknow. According to party leaders, this demonstration is being done regarding power cuts and expensive electricity. In this, the party will express its protest by taking out a lantern procession. A procession will be taken out from Parivartan Chowk to Hazratganj intersection at 1 pm. According to party leaders, this procession will be taken out under the Batti Gul Lantern campaign.

Mayawati said UCC is not opposing BJP’s method, take care of all religions



Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said on Sunday that she is not against the Uniform Civil Code. But there is an objection to the way of BJP. He said that if the UCC is implemented as per the constitution, the BSP will not oppose it. There is a need to rise above narrow politics in this matter. All dimensions related to UCC should be considered.

Mountaineer Asha Malviya met CM Yogi Adityanath

National player and mountaineer Asha Malviya paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Sunday. During this, CM Yogi congratulated Asha Malviya by presenting one district one product ODOP as a gift and wished her a bright future.

Two members of Sundar Bhati gang arrested in Greater Noida, shot in encounter

Greater Noida Police has arrested two members of Sundar Bhati gang. In the encounter, both the miscreants were injured due to police firing. Saad Miya Khan told that we had received information that there is movement of some active criminals in this area. This was being checked from the evening itself. When the police deputed some people for checking a vehicle, illegal weapons were found from them. Seeing this, the miscreants opened fire on the police and went ahead breaking the barrier. The vehicle was traced while running a campaign. During the encounter, two miscreants Billu Fauji and Satte were shot. These mafia are members of Sundar Bhati gang. Many cases are registered against these people. Other legal action is prevalent.

Miscreants who robbed engineer’s car encounter with Noida police, one arrested

Noida Police has arrested an accused in the case of Creta car and jewelery robbery from a software engineer after an encounter. The scumbag was injured by police firing, while his two accomplices managed to escape. DCP Harish Chander told that a person had informed in police station 113 that some people had snatched his car and belongings. In this, five teams were formed after registering charges. Information was received on Sunday morning that a vehicle was coming from Sector 78 in which some people were aboard. When the police laid siege, they fired. In retaliatory firing, a person named Naveen was injured. He was sent to the hospital. The other two people are absconding, their search is on. The vehicle that was looted has been recovered.

CM Yogi on three day Gorakhpur tour from today, will inaugurate schemes

CM Yogi Adityanath will come to Gorakhpur on a three-day tour on Sunday. CM will inaugurate the new building of Rail Postal Service, Gorakhnath police station and AIIMS police station, one of the state-of-the-art and hi-tech police stations. Along with this, he will be involved in organizing Guru Purnima festival and Guru Gorakshanath festival.

Trucks collide on Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun, two including driver killed

A horrific road accident took place on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun. In the incident, the truck hit another truck going ahead, due to which the truck was blown away and the driver and his assistant were killed. The police took out the dead bodies after hard work. The incident is being told near Tatarpur village of Bundelkhand’s expressway.

Gang rape of Bijnor’s girl in Moradabad, case registered

The incident of gang rape of a girl from Bijnor has come to the fore in Moradabad. The incident is of Harthala of Civil Line police station area. It is being told that in the name of getting a job, the main accused had called the girl to Moradabad. After this, the incident of gang rape was carried out with him by taking him to a friend’s house. Police has registered a case against all the accused.

In Moradabad maternal uncle killed nephew and threw dead body on railway track

In Moradabad, the case of murder of maternal uncle’s own nephew has come to the fore. The incident is of Lodhipur Bishanpur of Majhola police station area of ​​the district, where the accused maternal uncle beat 25-year-old nephew Shivam with a stick, which led to his death. After this, to show the murder as suicide, he threw the dead body on the railway track. It is alleged that the young man was blackmailing his own maternal uncle’s daughter. He used to blackmail the girl through pornographic videos. Police is investigating the matter.

Amit Shah will give political message in Lucknow today on the birth anniversary of Sonelal Patel

Many senior NDA leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the function organized on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Dr. Sonelal Patel. The program will be presided over by Union Minister Anupriya Patel. The program is being organized by Apna Dal (S) led by Anupriya Patel. Through this, Amit Shah will also give the political message of unity of NDA regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024 in UP.