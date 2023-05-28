UP Breaking News Live: Three killed, 15 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Prayagraj

Three killed, 15 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Prayagraj

Three people died after a tractor trolley overturned in Koraon area of ​​Prayagraj. The accident took place in Madfa village of Koraon police station area, where many people were traveling in a tractor trolley. Meanwhile, three people including two women have died due to vehicle overturning, while 15 people were seriously injured. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of many police stations reached the spot and made arrangements to send treatment to the injured. The injured have been admitted to SRN Hospital. It is said that the high speed tractor trolley went uncontrolled and went into the canal, in which three women and a child died on the spot. And 15 people are in critical condition. All the people are being told to be residents of Mudfa art.