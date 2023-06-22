UP Breaking News Live: Today one and a half thousand poor daughters will get married, CM Yogi will bless everyone

Today one and a half thousand poor daughters will get married, CM Yogi will bless everyone

CM Yogi is in Gokhpur. Today, under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme, the marriage of one and a half thousand poor daughters will take place in a grand ceremony organized at Champa Devi Park ground here. In this event, CM Yogi will bless the couples entering into married life.

Accident in Meerut, youth with uncontrolled car drowned in canal

In UP’s Meerut, a young man drowned in Ganga river along with an uncontrolled car. However, the police took the car out of Gangnahar. But the young man had died. It is being told that the body of deceased teacher Ajit has been sent for postmortem. The whole matter is of Gangnahar of police station Bahsuma.