UP Breaking News Live: UP ATS arrested a suspected terrorist

In Rae Bareli, the goons did a deadly attack on the old enmity, 2 injured

In Dariba of Kotwali area of ​​Rae Bareilly city, 2 people who were going home due to old enmity were attacked by goons. Two people were seriously injured in the attack. With the help of the local people, he was taken to the hospital.

UP ATS arrested a suspected terrorist

UP ATS has arrested a suspected self-radicalized terrorist belonging to ISIS ideology. Mohammad Tariq Athar was inspired by the ideology of ISIS. He is a resident of 395 Khoonipur Anjuman School, Ward No. 70 Thana Kotwali, District Gorakhpur. According to the information, the ATS had earlier given notice and called him for questioning. In interrogation, he told that the guns of ISIS inspired him to join ISIS. He used to take inspiration from the videos of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Along with this, he wants to implement Jihad and Sharia law in India.

Inspector died due to electrocution in Etawah

Inspector Vijay Singh Yadav, posted at Karri outpost in Chaubia area of ​​Etawah district, died due to electrocution. They had returned after patrolling at around 3 in the night. During this, while going to the bathroom, his foot slipped and hit the cooler, due to which he died painfully due to electrocution. Police has sent the body of the deceased inspector for postmortem.

Lucknow University has released the admit card for graduate entrance examinations.

Lucknow University has issued the admit card for the undergraduate entrance examinations. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the university.

6 IAS officers transferred in UP, Alok Kumar became Special Secretary Secondary Education

6 senior IAS officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh. Out of the officers who have been transferred, Soumya Pandey has got the responsibility of Additional Labor Commissioner, Kanpur Nagar. IAS Balakrishna Tripathi will continue as Special Secretary APC. His transfer as Special Secretary, Secondary Education has been cancelled. IAS Alok Kumar has been made Special Secretary Secondary. Whereas Lakshmi N CDO Kanpur Dehat has been made.

Man arrested for brandishing pistol under the influence of alcohol in Noida



A man has been arrested for brandishing a pistol at drunken people in Noida Sector 63. Police gave this information. Inspector Amit Kumar Mann, station in-charge of Sector 63, said that on Thursday night, sub-inspector Neeraj Kumar reached the spot on the basis of a tip-off, where he saw the person waving the licensed pistol in the air after getting drunk, due to which people were very scared. Were. Mann told that the sub-inspector who reached the spot took Sector 55 resident Amit Kumar Singh into custody. He told that the person was so drunk that he could not even tell his home address when questioned. He had also claimed that the pistol belonged to him but when the police investigated on Friday morning, it was found that the pistol belonged to his friend Rahul Mittal, a resident of Meerut district. He told that in this case the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under sections 3(1), 29 and 30 of the Arms Act.

Son convicted of killing father in Noida gets six years in jail



Gautam Buddha Nagar district court has sentenced a young man to six years imprisonment after holding him guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder of his father. An officer gave this information. Assistant Government Advocate Amit Kumar Sharma said that a woman named Suman, a resident of Roja Jalalpur village, lodged a report on November 27, 2018, that her husband Rajendra Kumar had attacked her father-in-law Mahipal Kumar with a brick, in which he was seriously injured. . The woman told that her father-in-law was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died during treatment. Sharma told that in this regard the police arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet against him in the local court. He told that the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar Mishra, after hearing the arguments of the lawyers of both the sides and the statements of the witnesses, found the accused Rajendra guilty in the case and sentenced him to six years imprisonment.

Due to rain in Bijnor, the raw wall of the house collapsed, one died

Due to the rain in Bijnor, the raw wall of the house collapsed. A girl died after being buried under the debris. Please tell that this accident has happened due to continuous torrential rains.

Stray bull attacked a person in Budaun, death

A stray bull attacked a person in Badaun. The person died on the spot due to the attack of the bull. There was chaos in the family due to the death of the person. Police has sent the dead body for postmortem. Please tell that the whole matter is of Kachla of Ujhani area.

Farangi Mahali said – UCC will not accept Muslims under any circumstances

Regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Imam Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali of Lucknow’s Idgah said that the Uniform Civil Code is not acceptable to Muslims under any circumstances. This will have adverse effect on Islamic Shari’a.

Major road accident in Meerut, 2 people died, 3 injured

A horrific road accident has happened in Meerut. In which 2 people died. It is being told that there was a fierce collision between the high speed Thar vehicle and the car. Two youths in the car died. While 3 people were seriously injured. The car broke the divider and went to the other side and collided with the Thar. Police has sent both the bodies for postmortem. Please tell that the whole matter is of NH-58 of Kankarkheda police station of Meerut.

Income Tax raids on owners of JSV Hyundai Group in Lucknow and Barabanki

Income Tax raid on the owners of JSV Hyundai Group. Income Tax Department raids in Lucknow and Barabanki. Real estate businessman Habibullah in custody. Raids were conducted at more than half a dozen places. 13 hours action was taken at the house of businessman Habibullah. Lakhs of cash and jewelery were recovered in both the places. Assets documents and electronic equipment recovered.

CM Yogi listened to the problems of the people during Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of the people during Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur. Please inform that CM Yogi is currently in Gorakhpur.

Dead body of married woman found under suspicious circumstances in Barabanki, stir

The dead body of a married woman was found in suspicious circumstances in Barabanki. The dead body of the married woman was found hanging on the gallows. The relatives accused the in-laws of murder. The relatives created a ruckus regarding the dead body. This is the case of Karanpur village of Mohammadpur Khala area.

Police took major action on Mukhtar Ansari gang in Ghazipur, property of Umesh Rai attached

Police took major action on Mukhtar Ansari gang in Ghazipur. Attached the property of gang member Umesh Rai. Umesh Rai’s property worth about 4 crore 60 lakh attached. Property worth 60 lakhs of Gora Rai’s mother attached in Sadar. Gora Rai’s property worth Rs 4 crore attached in Muhammadabad. Notice pasted at the residence of Mukhtar Ansari’s wife. Notice pasted at Sadar Kotwali residence, Mohammadabad residence. Police pasted the notice of 80 CrPC. Afsa Ansari has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

Big accident on Naubasta Ramadevi flyover in Kanpur, one dead

A major accident took place on the Naubasta Ramadevi flyover in Kanpur. After hitting the DCM, the truck lost control and overturned. Two people riding a bike were buried under the overturning of the truck. The youth riding the bike died, the other was sent to the hospital. Potatoes and onions were loaded more than the capacity of the truck. On information, the police reached and started the rescue operation. Many more people are feared trapped in the truck. Accident in front of Chakeri’s Koyla Nagar Chowki.

PM Modi’s Varanasi tour starts from today

PM Modi is coming on a two-day tour to Varanasi from today. The Prime Minister will address a public meeting here at Wajidpur. Along with this, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of schemes worth 12 thousand crores. The Prime Minister will rest the night at Bareka.