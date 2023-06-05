UP Breaking News Live: World Environment Day today, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya gave best wishes

World Environment Day today, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya extended best wishes

Today is world environment day. On this occasion, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted and wished the people.

Let’s plant trees and save the environment! Make life happy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the country and the state on World Environment Day dedicated to their duties towards nature. Come, on this day, encourage yourself and your friends not to spread plastic and garbage in public places… pic.twitter.com/hvfCstwFZA

— Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) June 4, 2023



CM Yogi Adityanath’s birthday today

Today is the 51st birthday of CM Yogi Adityanath. On this special occasion, CM Yogi performed special Ganga Aarti on the eve in Varanasi. Please tell that CM Yogi was born on 5 June 1972 in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.