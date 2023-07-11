UP Cabinet Decision: People of UP will get cheap electricity, cabinet approves Obra D project in Sonbhadra

Lucknow: The Yogi government has started efforts to provide cheap electricity to the consumers in the state. In the meeting of the Council of Ministers held under the chairmanship of CM Yogi at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday, 2 thermal plants of 800-800 MW were approved at Obra in Sonbhadra at a cost of about 18 thousand crores. Projects ‘Obra D’ have been approved. These projects will be completed in 50-50 percent partnership with NTPC.

30 percent equity will be given in this project. While 70 percent amount will be arranged from financial institutions. The special thing will be that this will be the first ultra super critical unit of the state. Such a plant has not yet been built in the state. The technology of this type of plant is advanced. Their efficiency is very high and the consumption of coal is also very less. Due to this the cost also comes down.