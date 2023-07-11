UP Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi Adityanath called a cabinet meeting today, these proposals may get green signal

Lucknow: Many important proposals will be discussed in the cabinet meeting at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the meeting, there is a possibility of getting approval for the ordinance for the formation of Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission in the state.

Along with this, the cabinet may approve the proposal to demolish the dilapidated revenue building located in front of the district supply office in non-ZA population of village Bahraich Khas in district Bahraich. At the same time, there is a possibility of approval on the proposal of promotion of superintending engineers in the Irrigation and Water Resources Department of UP.

Along with this, green signal can be given to Uttar Pradesh Engineer Service (Irrigation Department) (Group A) (First Amendment) Rules 2023 of Irrigation and Water Resources Department in the cabinet. After the approval of the rules, the way for promotion from Superintending Engineer to Chief Engineer Level-2 posts in the department will be clear.

In fact, under the current system in the Irrigation Department, it is necessary to have minimum 25 years of service for promotion from Superintendent Engineer to the post of Chief Engineer Level 2. Due to the department not having a superintending engineer with such a long service, the promotion has been stuck for the last three years. In the department, 18 out of 37 posts of Chief Engineer are also lying vacant. By amending the rules, the period of service for promotion from the post of Superintending Engineer to Chief Engineer is being reduced from 25 to 22 years.

Along with this, the proposal for widening and beautification of 57.592 kilometer long road on Rampur-Shahbad-Bajpur road in Rampur district will also be discussed. At the same time, green signal can be given to the proposal to construct circuit house in Mathura. For the construction of this circuit house, two hectares of land from the land of Animal Husbandry Department’s Deendayal Animal Science University and Cow Research Institute will be transferred free of cost to the Public Works Department.

More than 16 proposals are likely to be discussed in the cabinet meeting. Earlier, 33 proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting held on June 28. Among these, the proposal to approve the Uttar Pradesh Township Scheme was prominent. Under this, people of cities with less than two lakh population will be benefited.

