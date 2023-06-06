UP Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi Adityanath convenes cabinet meeting, transfer policy may get green signal

Lucknow: A cabinet meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday evening. More than 12 proposals are likely to be discussed in this cabinet meeting to be held at the CM residence.

The new transfer policy for the transfer session 2023-24 can be approved in the cabinet meeting. Along with this, some proposals of the Revenue and Industrial Development Department are also likely to be approved in the meeting.

There is a possibility of presenting a proposal for transfer of personnel from Group ‘A’ to Group ‘D’ by June 30 regarding the appointment and personnel department in the cabinet meeting. Along with this, the proposal of the Urban Development Department regarding the construction of sewer house connection and connectivity chamber in Lucknow at a cost of 216 crores will be placed before the cabinet for approval.

Barabanki: Mukhtar Ansari will now be tightened in the ambulance case, the petition will be rejected in the court, the charges will be decided on June 9

Apart from this, the cabinet can also give its approval for starting a new accident insurance scheme for entrepreneurs. This will give relief to lakhs of entrepreneurs. For this, it will be mandatory for them to register on the Udyam portal. Under the scheme, he will be given an insurance cover of five lakh rupees. For this, it will be mandatory for them to register on the Udyam portal. There is also a possibility of giving the green signal to a land use change proposal of the Revenue Department.

Under an important decision of the Yogi government, it will now be necessary to make provisions for ducts for laying underground drinking water and sewer pipelines, telephone wires, optical fiber cables along the roads to be constructed in the state. The state government is going to approve the duct policy for this. In this regard, the proposal of the Public Works Department can be approved in the cabinet meeting.

In the meeting, approval may be given to the proposals for issuing Letter of Intent for the establishment of some private universities. Along with this, the terms of the tender may be approved for the selection of the system integrator connecting the e-pass machine to the electronic weight measuring machine in the fair price shops. At the same time, the cabinet can also put its stamp on the action plan for the disposal of a large number of non-judicial stamps lying unused in the treasuries.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-h8FJfF8Gds)