UP: Conversion exposed through honey trap, ATS arrested three people from Saharanpur, used to target them

Lucknow: In UP, the ATS has arrested three people from Saharanpur while revealing the conversion syndicate. After bringing the youths of other religions close to them, all the three accused used to get them converted through honey trap. These people have been active in this illegal work for a long time. They are being questioned.

According to the UP ATS, the arrested accused have been identified as Nazim Hasan alias Rashid, resident of Khajurhedi, Mo. Sadiq, resident of Meghchhappar and Azhar Malik, resident of Mohammadpur Mafi, Hasanpur.

ATS was getting information about this syndicate for a long time. After this, the team was busy in arresting the people involved in this work. Meanwhile, the team got information that a gang of some people living in Saharanpur is trying to carry out conversion activities by luring people of other religions in their trap.

After this input, ATS started monitoring the activities of the three accused. When the team searched the uploaded material of the gang regarding conversion on internet media, the secret was revealed.

According to the ATS, Rashid used to raise social gatherings at people’s homes on the pretext of giving medicines and treating them for various diseases. In this connection, he also increased his acquaintance in the house of Somdutt, a resident of Naveen Nagar, Saharanpur, on the pretext of treatment. After this, his son Gaurav was trapped in his trap.

It is being told that Gaurav was linked to the worship method of other religions by alluring and showing the fear of hell. Along with this, he was lured that after accepting a particular religion, he would get a job. Meanwhile, at his behest, Reshma, a resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka, developed closeness with Gaurav and got him converted for marriage.

Mo. Sadiq and Azhar also played an important role in this illegal work. Both were involved in this game of conversion. According to the ATS, all the three arrested accused have accepted their crime during interrogation. At the same time, efforts are being made to arrest Reshma.

