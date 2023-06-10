UP Crime: Controversy started over TV shutdown in UP’s Rampur, husband shot his wife

Lucknow, Heart-wrenching news is coming out from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Where an argument started between the husband and wife for turning off the TV. On this matter, the husband took out a licensed gun and shot. After the incident, the accused husband fled from the spot. The relatives rushed the woman to the government hospital in a hurry, where the doctors referred her to a higher center after first aid. This incident is of Samodia village of Swar police station area of ​​Rampur.

Case registered against the accused

According to the information, this incident is of Samodia village of Swar police station area of ​​Rampur. Here Shyamlal lives with his family. Shyamlal’s wife was watching a TV serial on Friday. Meanwhile, her husband asked her to switch off the TV, but the woman refused. Controversy started regarding this matter. Meanwhile, the husband took out a licensed gun and shot her. After which the woman was seriously injured. In this case, on the Tahrir given by the woman’s son, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 307 in the police station Swar. At the same time, the police raided and arrested the accused husband with a gun.

Police investigating the incident

The woman is being told out of danger. In this regard, Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh told that the police is investigating the incident. Shyamlal has shot his wife in Samodia village of Thana Swar. Wife was watching serial at home. There was a dispute between both of them regarding the closure of the serial. After this the husband shot the wife with his licensed gun. Due to this the woman’s hand was badly damaged. Shyam Lal has been arrested and sent to jail.