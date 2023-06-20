up crime free nine years service bjp president said in moradabad modi yogi model is being discussed all over the world aks | UP crime free, nine years service, BJP president said in Moradabad

State BJP President said that the country is moving towards self-reliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The development of villages, poor and farmers is at the center of the schemes of the government. He said that after the people of the country rejected the politics of familyism, casteism and appeasement, the opposition is now conspiring by spreading confusion and lies in the country and the state by adopting new tactics. But the people of the country are determined to make PM Modi the Prime Minister once again. Chaudhary said that the resolution of the central government under the leadership of the Prime Minister includes all-round development of the country and the state, commitment to provide basic facilities to all citizens, re-establishment of cultural patterns and building a self-reliant India.