UP Crime News: Dead body of girl found in Sitapur, fear of murder after rape, police engaged in investigation

Lucknow, The dead body of a girl has been recovered by the police from Sitapur in UP. The dead body of the girl has been found in a semi-nude state. There was a stir after the dead body of the girl was found. It is suspected that the girl was murdered after raping her. Based on the tattoo found on the body of the deceased, the police are suspecting that he is an urban resident. The age of the deceased is 22 to 25 years. The criminals have badly crushed the face of the girl, due to which she could not be identified. The police is trying to identify the girl.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

The police is trying to identify the deceased girl on the basis of the tattoo found on her body. The dead body of the girl was found in a eucalyptus garden near Maruva Talab in Shaholi village of Sandana police station area. A girl from the nearby village has also gone missing from Lucknow a day before. When the dead body was found, the family members of the same girl identified the dead body as missing Vineeta and then refused. The police is looking into the matter by linking it to love affair and honor killing.

Police trying to identify the girl

On the information of getting the dead body, SP Sushil Chandrabhan, Additional Superintendent of Police South NP Singh, CO Misrikh, SO Sandana along with the forensic team also reached. The forensic team has collected important evidence from the spot. At present, the police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. In this regard, Additional Superintendent of Police South Sitapur NP Singh told that the body of a girl was found in the garden located in Shaholi Gram Panchayat. The girl has been murdered by slitting her throat. Suspicions have been expressed that the deceased was with a male friend, over a dispute over some issue, he killed the girl and fled from the spot. The police is trying to identify the girl. Several teams including SWAT, Surveillance, Crime Branch have been deployed to investigate the matter.