UP Crime: Police harassment in Sambhal told snakebite as suicide, police station in-charge along with four lines present, investigation started

Sambhal News: In the case of the death of Dharamveer, a resident of Sobhapur Milak village of Kailadevi police station area in Sambhal district, a big act of policemen has come to the fore. Dharamveer did not die of snake bite, but he committed suicide after being fed up with the harassment of the police. The police was telling the case of death due to snake bite to save his neck.

After the matter came to the notice of higher officials, an inquiry was conducted by SP Dehat Sambhal, in which four policemen including Kailadevi station in-charge were found guilty. After this, on the orders of the DIG, everyone has been made to line up. Along with this, the departmental inquiry against the guilty police personnel has been handed over to the ASP of Bijnor.

It is being told that Dharamveer and other people of his village had filled the Chamunda temple with a tractor-trolley. He had taken a contract from the police personnel to put filler for ten thousand rupees. Three thousand rupees were given in advance for this. After this, Dharamveer along with other villagers started filling.

Meanwhile, the policemen caught everyone including the tractor-trolley and took them to the police station. It is alleged that he also thrashed Dharamveer. After this he was released. Dharamveer reached home and informed his mother about this. He also told about the policemen asking for money and threatening to beat him again if he didn’t give it.

After this Dharamveer went to sleep in his under construction house. The next day his body was found hanging there. The police, who reached the information of the incident, tried to suppress the matter by writing snakebite in the panchnama. Not only this, snakebite was also mentioned in the post mortem report.

When the information about this action of the police reached the government, DIG Shalabh Mathur got SP Dehat Sandeep Kumar Meena to investigate the matter. In the investigation, the allegations leveled against the police personnel were found to be true. SP Dehat submitted its report to the DIG after examining the statements of the villagers, family members and the spot.

In this, Kailadevi police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar, sub-inspector Rashid, head constable Vinesh Kumar and constable Amit Kumar have been found guilty. On the basis of the investigation report, all four have been put on the line. Apart from this, the DIG has handed over the departmental inquiry against all to ASP Bijnor.

DIG Shalabh Mathur told that the role of CO Jitendra Singh, ASP Shreeshchandra in the case has not been directly revealed. But, there has definitely been negligence in his supervision. That’s why both the officers have been warned. If such negligence is found in future, action will also be taken against them.

Meanwhile, action is also being taken against the accused doctor. The doctor prepared the post-mortem report on the basis of Panchnama and mentioned snakebite. The special thing is that the tongue was mentioned in the post-mortem. Whereas, the tongue does not come out in case of death due to snake bite. The DIG told that a letter is being sent to the Chief Medical Officer of Sambhal in this regard. The department will take action as per rules.

