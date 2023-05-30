UP: DGP RK Vishwakarma’s retirement today, once again acting police chief will have to work, know the reason

Lucknow: Caretaker of Uttar Pradesh DGP RK Vishwakarma will retire on Tuesday. Till now no decision has been taken regarding the new DGP, because of this many speculations are being made. There is a discussion about whether Uttar Pradesh will get a permanent DGP this time or once again the work will be done with an acting DGP.

In fact, for the last one year, the police department is doing its work relying on the officiating DGP. The Yogi government had suddenly removed full-time DGP Mukul Goyal on 11 May 2022. He was accused of not fulfilling his responsibility properly.

Since then, the largest police force of the country’s largest state has not been able to get its full-time DGP. After Mukul Goyal, the government made DG Intelligence DS Chauhan the acting DGP.

After this, on March 31, 2023, after the retirement of DS Chauhan, DG Police Recruitment Board RK Vishwakarma was made acting DGP, who retires on Tuesday. Even before this, many kinds of speculations had started regarding the DGP’s chair. The names of many officers are discussed in the DGP race. Of these, three IPS officers are at the top in terms of seniority. He has more than six months left in his term.

According to the rules, only such a senior IPS officer can be made a full-time DGP, who has six months left for his retirement. In such a situation, the name of Mukul Goyal is at the top. He has time till February 2024. However, the way in which Mukul Kumar has been removed from this post once, there is no possibility of him getting the post of DGP again.

Apart from this, 1988 batch IPS and DG Co-operative Cell Anand Kumar is also in this race. Anand will retire in April 2024. He has held important positions like ADG Law and Order and Jail for a long time. Anand Kumar’s working style and image are considered very good. However, in terms of some equation, there is less hope of him being made to sit on this post.

Apart from this, 1988 batch IPS officer Vijay Kumar is also in the race for the boss of the police department. Vijay Kumar will retire in January 2024. Vijay Kumar is currently the DG CBCID and also holds the additional charge of Vigilance. Vijay Kumar comes from Dalit class. In such a situation, the Yogi Adityanath government can stamp his name in order to give a political message.

According to the information, till now the panel has not been sent to the center for DGP. Along with this, no proposal has been sent by the government to extend the tenure of acting DGP RK Vishwakarma at present. In such a situation, it is believed that once again the UP Police will have to work with the officiating DGP.

Samajwadi Party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav has also taken a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government in this matter. He said whether the BJP government will again give acting DGP to UP without responsibility and accountability to do its own thing.

