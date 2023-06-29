UP: Eid ul Azha festival today, 2213 places declared sensitive, strict security arrangements, sacrifice will be given after Namaz

Lucknow: The festival of Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated on Thursday in the entire state including the capital Lucknow. Various leaders including Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav have wished people on this festival.

The state government has appealed to celebrate this festival with social harmony. At the same time, concrete arrangements have been made for the security system across the state regarding Bakrid prayers.

Eid-ul-Azha prayers will be offered in 33,340 Idgahs and mosques in UP on Thursday. In view of this, 2213 sensitive places have been declared in all the districts in the state, where the administration and the police are taking special vigilance. Police team has been deployed.

Special Director General of Police Prashant Kumar has given instructions to keep the security system tight in view of Bakrid. DGP Headquarters has deployed 238 Company PAC, 3 Company SDRF, 7 Company CAPF and 7570 Trainee Daroga to improve the system of Prashant Kumar.

UP: Meat should not be sold in the disputed places of sacrifice and on the Kanwar Yatra route, CM Yogi gave instructions

The team will be ready even with 4800 vehicles of UP 112. Arrangements have been made for monitoring through CCTV and drones. He said that it has been specifically told through various meetings with Civil Defense that no religious event should be organized by obstructing the road. Along with this, there is a ban on any kind of non-traditional event.

While congratulating the people of the state on Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), Governor Anandiben Patel has wished them a happy life. The Governor said that the heart of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha is the spirit of sacrifice and service. Through such festivals, everyone should be inspired to share happiness and reduce sorrow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The Chief Minister said that the festival of Eid-ul-Azha inspires everyone to live together and maintain social harmony.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary have also extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the people of the state. SP President Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated everyone on Eid-ul-Azha.

