UP: Final answer key of forest inspector recruitment main exam released, check here, job will be confirmed as soon as you succeed

UP Forest Sub Inspector-Van Daroga Final Answer Key 2023 released: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key of Forest Inspector Main Exam 2022. The answer key can be downloaded from the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 701 Forest Guard posts are to be recruited in the Forest Department in UP. For this, only those candidates were included in the main examination, who got success in the PET exam (Preliminary Eligibility Test- PET-2021).

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had organized the Forest Guard Main Examination on 30 April 2023. After this, on May 6, the link was uploaded on the Commission’s website to see the final answer key of the master set and to register objections regarding question-answers, now resolving all the objections received by the commission, the master set has been revised. Answer key has been uploaded on the website. In this way, after the release of the final answer, the candidates who have given the exam can see it.

Download Forest Inspector Final Answer Key like this

Candidates first go to the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the link of Forest Inspector Main Exam 2022 Final Answer Key.

After that the answer key will appear on the screen.

Check and Download Answer Key.

Take a print out for future requirement.

Now the further process will be like this

The process of medical examination of successful candidates will now be completed along with physical eligibility test and document verification. The pay scale of Forest Inspector in UP is Rs.5200 -20200 Grade Pay -29200. Salary in hand will come on an average of 39 thousand rupees. Any information regarding the Forest Inspector exam can be seen on the official website of UPSSSC upsssc.gov.in.

