UP: Five killed in truck-car collision in Deoria

Deoria, 21 May (Hindustan Times). A truck and a car collided on Monday in Bhatparrani police station area of ​​Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh. Five people traveling in the car died and two people were injured in the accident. When the condition is critical, he has been admitted to the Medical College for treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. Wishing peace to the souls of the departed, he has expressed condolences to the bereaved families. Along with this, the officials of the district administration have been directed to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment.

A truck and a car collided near Phulwaria intersection in Bhatpar Rani police station area. Arshad (30), a resident of Lala Toli Rudrapur near Kadir tehsil, Vimla Devi (50), wife of Sri Prakash, Trishula (40), wife of Anand, Geeta (45) and Krishna Kumar, wife of Chandra Prakash, were among the occupants of the car in the accident. Two and a half year old daughter Siddhi died. The condition of Krishna Kumar and his wife Anjana alias Ruby is critical. When the condition of both is critical, the medical college has been referred from the PHC.

Confirming this, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said that all the family members were among the dead. These people were going to Mairwa in Bihar by car to attend the Mundan Sanskar at a relative’s place. The information about the incident has been given to the family of the deceased by sending the bodies for post-mortem.