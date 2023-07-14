UP Flood: On Ganga-Yamuna spate in UP, flood water enters many districts, water level of Saryu rising by one cm every hour

Lucknow, There is widespread activity of monsoon rains in UP. At the same time, an alert has been issued regarding floods in the cities situated on the banks of Ganga, Yamuna, Rapti, Ghaghra, Kosi and Saryu. The water level in Ganga-Yamuna is increasing continuously. Every hour one centimeter of water is increasing in Saryu. Flood situation persists in many districts including Agra, Kanpur, Kannauj, Baghpat, Varanasi, Shahjahanpur. Due to the incessant rains in UP, water is entering the villages of many districts due to the overflowing rivers. Because of which people have started migrating. Due to rise in water level in Yamuna in Aligarh, more than 300 bighas of crops in nearby villages have been submerged.

Many rivers of UP are in spate

The water level of rivers is continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Ganga at Kachla Bridge in Badaun and Yamuna in Muzaffarnagar are flowing above the danger mark. 92 villages and 16 urban areas of Saharanpur are affected by the flood. 512 people affected by the flood have been kept in nine relief camps. At the same time, 200 people from two villages of Muzaffarnagar have been kept in the shelter. In view of the increasing water level of the rivers, the Chief Secretary has instructed the officers to be on alert mode. The Chief Secretary said that flood units of NDRF, SDRF and PAC should be kept in active mode for 24 hours in flood affected districts. In relief and rescue work, the help of the volunteers of Aapda Prabandhan Mitra, Civil Defense should be taken as per the requirement. He said that in case of waterlogging during floods, the animals should be shifted to a safer place. For this, the condition of the districts should be selected.

Yamuna water entered houses in many areas of Noida

Due to incessant rains in UP, Yamuna river water has filled houses and crops in Khadar area of ​​Sector-125 of Noida. Farmers’ crops worth lakhs of rupees have drowned in the Yamuna river. The household items of many families have been submerged in water. The NDRF team is rescuing people and cattle from flood-affected villages and taking them to safer places. District Magistrate along with officials of Revenue, NDRF, SDRF and Police Department toured the district and took stock of the situation after reaching the villages near Yamuna river. Taking stock of the situation, the DM instructed the officers of NDRF, SDRF and Police Department to keep a close watch on the situation.

More than 3 lakh cusecs of water in Yamuna

According to media reports, about 3 lakh cusecs of water is more in Yamuna. On the basis of this report flood outposts have been activated. Lekhpals have been deployed in the affected villages of Hindon and Yamuna. If more water is released in Yamuna, then the situation can be affected. The situation may worsen in many villages of UP. Water from there can also come in Hindon, a tributary of Yamuna. However, according to the records of the district administration, there has never been a flood in Hindon since 1978. Right now Hindon has 72 cusecs of water, which is about 22 cusecs more than normal. According to the information, due to the rains in many parts of Ghaziabad, the water level of Yamuna has reached a dangerous level. If more water is released from the Hathini Kund barrage, the water level in Hindon, a tributary of Yamuna, may go above the dangerous level. For this reason, the district administration has also become active.

Ganga’s water level started rising again in Banaras

After stabilizing for three days in Varanasi, the water level of Ganga has started rising again. Due to heavy rains in the hilly states, the effect of flood in Yamuna has started showing. The water level of Ganga is increasing at the rate of 10 mm per hour. At present the water level of Ganga is 61.35 metres. Boat operation stops when it reaches 64 meters. At the same time, 71.26 meters is considered to be on the danger mark. At the same time, 70.26 meters is considered a warning point.

Saryu’s water level rising one centimeter every minute

For the last 10 days in Ayodhya, the water level of Saryu is increasing continuously. The main reason for this is the continuous rains in the hilly areas and release of excess water from the barrage. Water is rising rapidly on the steps of Saryu Ghat. At the same time, the administration is also constantly monitoring the water level of Saryu. It is being told that it is raining heavily in the mountainous region and towards Nepal, due to which a large amount of water is being released from the barrage. Due to which the water level of Saryu is increasing continuously. The way it is raining daily and water is being released from the barrage, it cannot be denied that Saryu may not cross the danger mark.

