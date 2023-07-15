UP Flood: Yamuna water level rises in Noida, water enters many societies, people upset

Lucknow: Rivers are in spate in Uttar Pradesh. The water is increasing continuously, flood situation has happened in many districts of the state. On the other hand, due to the rising water level of Yamuna in Noida, many societies have been flooded. In Sectors 135, 125 24 and 35 of Noida, Yamuna river water has entered houses and fields. Not only this, the roads are full of water. Due to which people are facing trouble.

flood in noida

In fact, it has been raining continuously in Uttar Pradesh for the last few days. Due to rain, there has been flood in many districts. A flood-like situation has also arisen in Noida. There has been waterlogging in many sectors. Due to increase in the water level of Yamuna river, there has been waterlogging on the roads around Paras Society located in Sector 137. Along with this, flood water has filled the low-lying areas of Sector 135. People are scared here. The people of the surrounding areas and villages got trapped along with their cattle. Those who are being rescued with the help of police and NDRF.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: Flood-like situation in Noida due to rise in the water level of Yamuna river. Rescue work of animals is going on by NDRF. (Video is from Sector 135) pic.twitter.com/8WJA3IMRUN

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 15, 2023



Flood situation worsens in Ghaziabad

On the other hand, the condition of flood affected areas in Loni of Ghaziabad is very bad. 2400 families of 8 villages are affected by the flood. 6 places have been identified in the name of Relief Center. 6 places of Loni have been identified. Arrangements have been made to stay 1800 people. Even now the Bandha road of Allipur village has not been fixed. The cutting of Bandha Road was not stopped.

flood in moradabad

Bholanath Colony has been submerged in water due to rain in Moradabad. Several feet deep water has been filled in the colony. People are using boats to get out. People are facing problems due to flood.

Will rain increase tension in Delhi? Meteorological Department has issued an alert, the capital is suffering due to flood, see picture

Heavy rain alert in these districts of UP

Let us tell you that the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains in UP. There has been heavy rain in many districts of Uttar Pradesh due to the active southwest monsoon. Due to heavy rains, the water level of the rivers has crossed the danger mark. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Meerut, Saharanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar in the next 24 hours.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsZUlJRdUrk)