UP: Forest Department will create awareness for plantation by taking support of Keoli trees of Jainism

Lucknow, 05 June (Hindustan Times). Trees are important in Sanatan Dharma, trees are also very important in Jainism. There are Kevali trees (where they attained enlightenment) of the 24 Tirthankaras of Jainism. Those trees are very important. The biggest thing is that out of 24 Tirthankaras, the birthplace of 18 Tirthankaras has been in Uttar Pradesh only. The Forest Department is now preparing to spread awareness by publicizing this as well.

Among the Jain Tirthankaras, the first Tirthankar Rishabhnath’s Keoli tree is the banyan tree. Similarly, Chitvan of second Tirthankar Ajitnath, Shaal tree of third Tirthankar Sambhavnath, Pine of fourth Tirthankar Abhinandan, Piangu of fifth Tirthankar Sumatinath, Piangu of sixth Tirthankar Padmanath has also been Keoli tree. Siras of 7th Tirthankar Suparshwanath, Nagakesar of 8th Tirthankar Chandraprabhnath, Baheda of 9th Tirthankar Pushpadatta, Tendu of 10th Tirthankar Sheetalnath, Kadam of Vasupujya, Jamun of 13th Tirthankar Vimalnath, Peepal of 14th Tirthankar Anantnath, Kaitha of 15th Tirthankar Dharmanath, 16th Tirthankar Shantinath Toon, Tilak of 17th Tirthankara Kunthunath, Mango of 18th Tirthankara Arhanath, Ashoka of 19th Tirthankara Mallinath, Champa of 20th Tirthankara Munisuvratnath, Maulashree of 21st Tirthankara Naminath, Bamboo of 22nd Tirthankara Neminath, Deodar of 23rd Tirthankara Parshwanath, 24th Tirthankara Mahavira owner’s year Only the tree has been there.

Out of these 24 Tirthankaras, 18 were born in Uttar Pradesh. In this, first Tirthankar Rishabhanath, second Tirthankar Ajitnath, fourth Tirthankar Abhinandan, fifth Tirthankar Sumatinath, 15th Tirthankar Dharmanath were born in Ayodhya. Four Tirthankaras Chandraprabhnath, Suparshwanath, Shreyansnath, Parshwanath were born in Varanasi. While Sambhavnath was born in Shravasti, Pushpadanta was born in Deoria, Vimalnath was born in Farrukhabad, Kunthunath, Arhanath, Shantinath were born in Hastinapur, Padmanath was born in Kaushambi.

Mahavir Swami, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, had said, ‘Many people fall ill after cutting trees, they do not know why this disease has come to them.’ In this way trees have great importance in Jainism. All the Tirthankaras have given some or the other message to protect the trees. The Forest Department has also made a handbill to publicize it. Through this, the message of saving trees and planting trees will be given.