UP: Ganga Expressway will be completed by December 2024, two new link projects in Bundelkhand will improve connectivity

Lucknow: Two new projects will be started soon in Bundelkhand in connection with the expressway in UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has talked about starting two new link expressways in Bundelkhand. In this regard, the government has also arranged funds for Chitrakoot Link Expressway and Jhansi Link Expressway. In this way, Bundelkhand Expressway will work to connect Jhansi and Chitrakoot.

According to preliminary information, the Chitrakoot Link Expressway in UP will be about 20 km, while the Jhansi Link Expressway will be about 125-135 km. After preparing a detailed report for the construction of both the new expressways, the process of purchasing the land will be started soon. The special thing is that on the occasion of Van Mahotsav this year, saplings will be planted on both sides of all the expressways. The Forest Department will provide saplings for this.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked to speed up the work of developing industrial clusters on both sides of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressway. He said that the IMLC location should be within a maximum of 03 km from the interchange. The land acquisition work for the cluster should be done soon as per the rules.

People suffering due to power shortage amid scorching heat in UP, nodal officers sent to 27 districts to improve the situation

Along with this, land has been acquired for the Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj. CM Yogi Adityanath said that this expressway should be made available to the general public by December 2024, so that in Prayagraj Kumbh 2025, the devotees of the country and the world can take advantage of the journey on the Ganga Expressway.

The place should be identified for the industrial cluster on the banks of Ganga Expressway. The construction work of Gorakhpur Link Expressway is going on. It will become a means of better connectivity for Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar districts.

Investment of more than 21 thousand crores in Defense Corridor

Along with this, big defense product manufacturing companies of the country and the world are investing in Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial. So far, more than 21 thousand crores have been invested in the Defense Corridor. Big companies like Brahmos Aerospace, Aeroloy Technology in Lucknow node, Bharat Dynamics Limited in Jhansi node, Adani Defense System in Kanpur node, Emitech Electronics and Anchor Research Limited in Aligarh are setting up their units. CM Yogi has said that take an immediate decision regarding the new proposals. No proposal should remain pending.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLeAvehljII)